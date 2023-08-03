Color Star Technology Co-organizes Billkin & PP Krit Fan Meet on September 10 in Manila, Philippines

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, announces today that it is co-organizing a Billkin & PP Krit fan meeting event together with Three Angles Production. Fans will be able to meet the famous Thai stars in Manila, Philippines on the 10th of September, 2023.

Billkin & PP Krit are currently two of Asia's most in demand Thai celebrities, having risen to stardom in recent years after starring in the 2020 Thai television drama 'I Told Sunset About You'. Despite their young careers, Billkin & PP Krit's diligent approach to their work and sincere treatment of their fans over the years has garnered them a stellar reputation. A fan meet featuring the duo will undoubtedly receive extensive media attention.

Color Star is thrilled to co-organize this event along with Universal Music Group, Three Angles Production, and it also plans to organize similar events in other countries. The Company always seeks to present fans with exhilarating events that bring together the hottest celebrities. This year, Color Star has planned many major events and performances in Asia, Europe, U.S., and the Middle East, which is anticipated to generate substantial publicity for the Company as well as increase company revenue.

