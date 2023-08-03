Clark Atlanta University Is One of Ten Locations for the Democracy For the People Tour 2023

Clark Atlanta University Is One of Ten Locations for the Democracy For the People Tour 2023

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus Will Host Town Hall and Mobilizer Training

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Atlanta University is one of 10 locations for the nationwide tour of Democracy For The People, sponsored by the Congressional Black Caucus Institute (CBCI). The stop at CAU will be on August 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Each two-part event offers a vital town hall with CBCI members, as well as a comprehensive organizer training on pressing matters of democracy and racial equality in America. This program ensures that the voices and concerns of marginalized communities are not only heard but also heeded by decision-makers at the pinnacle of policymaking. Each leg of the tour also will facilitate voter registration and connecting the community to newly trained personnel.

What: Democracy For The People Atlanta

A community town hall led by members of Congress, civic leaders and advocacy groups

A Mobilizer Training session to educate participants on effective community mobilization, grassroots efforts, and impactful communication techniques to drive social change

Who: Chairman Steven Horsford (NV-04), Nikema Williams (GA-05), Lucy McBath (GA-07) and members of the Congressional Black Caucus

Location/Dates: August 5, 2023

Clark Atlanta University

Thomas W. Cole, Jr. Board Room

223 James P Brawley Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30314

Time:

Mobilizer Training: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Town Hall: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. (Open to the public and to the media)

About the Congressional Black Caucus Institute (CBCI)

CBCI stands as a resolute and transformative force, dedicated to empowering and uplifting African Americans and communities of color across the United States. As the 501 (c) (4) educational and research.

About Clark Atlanta University

Clark Atlanta University was formed with the consolidation of Atlanta University and Clark College, both of which hold unique places in the annals of African American history. Atlanta University, established in 1865 by the American Missionary Association, was the nation's first institution to award graduate degrees to African Americans. Clark College, established four years later in 1869, was the nation's first four-year liberal arts college to serve a primarily African American student population. Today, with nearly 4,000 students, CAU is the largest of the four institutions (CAU, Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Morehouse School of Medicine) that comprise the Atlanta University Center Consortium. It is also the largest of the 37-member UNCF institutions. Notable alumni include: James Weldon Johnson; American civil rights activist, poet, and songwriter (Lift Every Voice and Sing "The Black National Anthem"; Ralph David Abernathy Sr., American civil rights activist; Congressman Hank

Johnson, Georgia District 4; Kenya Barris, American award-winning television, and movie producer; Kenny Leon, Tony Award-winning Broadway Director; Jacque Reid, Emmy Award-winning Television Personality and Journalist; Brandon Thompson, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for NASCAR; Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Vice President of Partnerships & Engagement at Google, Inc. To learn more about Clark Atlanta University, visit www.cau.edu.

