Healthmap Raises $100 Million to Support Ongoing Expansion of Kidney Health Management

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthmap Solutions, Inc. ("Healthmap"), a national population health management company focused on kidney disease, announced today that it has raised $100mm to support the ongoing expansion of its business. Healthmap has grown rapidly with its health plan customers and is currently contracted to serve over 160,000 individuals living with kidney disease.

The funding will provide the company with the resources required for newly awarded business and the balance sheet strength to support the growing portion of Healthmap's covered lives that are contracted under capitated arrangements. Today, Healthmap is contracted to manage over $3 billion in healthcare spend through risk-based arrangements with a number of the country's leading health plans and at-risk providers.

Healthmap's growth is a result of its proven ability to improve care and lower costs for polychronic patients through the use of advanced technology, predictive analytics, machine learning, clinical expertise, and face-to-face interactions with providers and members. Additionally, the company's approach has been effective across Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial populations living in disparate geographies. Healthmap's highly scalable business model has allowed the company to make a positive impact on broad populations and has also demonstrated its financial durability and predictability. After ongoing investments in rapid growth, Healthmap expects to begin generating earnings in 2023.

Funds managed by Healthmap's largest investor, WindRose Health Investors, led the financing along with participation from existing investors.

Eric Reimer, Healthmap's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are grateful for the ongoing support of our investor group and excited to have ample resources to maintain our rapid growth. We believe that Healthmap has built a differentiated approach to managing chronic kidney disease. It is rewarding to see the market's enthusiasm for our program and the positive impact we are having on patients' lives."

About Healthmap Solutions

Healthmap Solutions is an NCQA-accredited kidney population health management company serving health plans, health systems, accountable care organizations, and provider groups seeking a value-based solution to improve the lives of Americans living with chronic kidney disease. Using its advanced predictive analytics technology and clinical expertise, Healthmap provides early kidney disease identification and recommends clinically proven interventions to delay or slow disease progression. Healthmap Care Navigation teams work with patients and the full spectrum of a health plan's providers to maintain access, minimize disruption and deliver personalized whole-person care from trusted providers. Healthmap's approach is to proactively plan care transitions and optimize renal replacement therapy, with a focus on in-home dialysis treatment and transplant. This approach improves care, outcomes, and patient experience while lowering total medical costs for health plans and provider groups.

