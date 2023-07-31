The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority, The Miami Center for Architecture & Design and Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau Unite to Bring Open House Worldwide to Miami for the First Time in March 2024

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open House Worldwide architecture festival, a network of nearly 60 non-profit organizations hosting festivals and dialogue about architecture, design and cities across the globe, is set to debut March 1-2, 2024 in the Miami and Miami Beach area. Dedicated to honoring and sharing the iconic history of architecture and design on Miami Beach, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA) is working in partnership with The Miami Center for Architecture and Design (MCAD), the lead of Open House Miami, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), and a host of additional community organizations. The official announcement of the first-ever installment of Open House Miami was recently made during a VIP reception at the Historic Hampton House, a perfect example of preserved architecture, design and cultural history.

Open House Worldwide will debut in Miami for the first time in March 2024. From left to right: David Whitaker, President & CEO, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau; Cheryl Jacobs, Executive Vice President at AIA Miami & the Miami Center for Architecture & Design; Grisette Roque Marcos, Executive Director, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority and John Copeland, Director, Arts & Culture Tourism, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (PRNewswire)

"As an internationally-recognized event, we are proud to be part of a team that will welcome Open House to the market for the first time, providing an opportunity for new and returning visitors to access Miami Beach's iconic art deco buildings and signature, architectural landmarks," says Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. "This marquee experience will join a collection of annual events activated on Miami Beach that positively benefit our city's hotels, restaurants and local businesses."

From New York to Seoul, Buenos Aires to Maputo, San Diego to Miami, Open House Worldwide is dedicated to making cities more open, accessible, and equitable. The network now spans 52 festivals, 29 countries, and 6 continents. The three-day festival will give attendees access to workshops and behind-the-scenes building tours, as well as give them opportunities to meet some of Miami and Miami Beach's world-renowned architects.

"At the heart of what makes a destination a great place to visit, is that it first has to be a great place to live, work and play," said GMCVB President & CEO David Whitaker. "Open House will provide visitors and our residents alike, a first-time peek behind the scenes of iconic buildings and venues that were not only instrumental in our history but instrumental in building and defining our brand. A true sense of place begins with the places that shape and reflect our spirit and our heritage, both yesterday and today."

Open House Miami will be only the fourth city in the U.S., following New York, San Diego, and Chicago, of what has become a worldwide movement to open cities and engage citizens in conversations about how to shape the future of where they live and celebrate historic design and architecture. Complimentary direct access to experience a collection of buildings throughout Miami and Miami Beach will provide opportunities for visitors, local and community members to connect, learn, discuss and debate amongst experts and themselves.

"MCAD looks forward to bringing this event to Miami and Miami Beach which, we believe, will add a new component to our city's place in the world as an architecture enthusiast's destination," added MCAD's Executive Vice President Cheryl Jacobs.

In anticipation of Open House Miami in 2024, travelers and locals can begin to discover signature architecture and hidden gems on Miami Beach through the newly-launched EXP Miami Beach Tours App, now available for download via Apple and Google.

For more information about Open House Miami, please visit https://www.openhousemia.org/.

Contact: mbvca@privatelabel-marketing.com

