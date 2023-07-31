Ivy Fertility Network Expands Partnership With TMRW Life Sciences As Demand Grows for Fertility Clinic Lab Automation

Leading Fertility Clinic Network Extends Offering of TMRW's Automated Platform for the Safe Management & Storage of Frozen Eggs & Embryos to More Clinics Across the United States

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Fertility , a globally-recognized innovator in advanced reproductive technology, in-vitro fertilization (IVF), and third-party reproduction, announced today that it will expand its partnership with TMRW Life Sciences , a fertility technology company. TMRW is automating the IVF lab with the world's first and only automated platform for the safe management and storage of frozen eggs and embryos – a process that since the dawn of the industry has been run completely manually. TMRW's technology is currently available at two Ivy Network clinics. With this expanded partnership, TMRW's on-site and off-site specimen management platform will be available for full adoption at all of Ivy Fertility's 13 clinics across the United States.

Ivy Fertility's San Diego Fertility Center was one of the first clinics in the United States to adopt TMRW's platform and Utah Fertility Center went live this month. TMRW's platform reduces potential points of failure by 94% compared with manual systems, providing new levels of safety, efficiency and transparency for Ivy Fertility's clinics. The partnership demonstrates Ivy Fertility's continued commitment to delivering personalized fertility services using advanced technology by making state-of-the-art solutions available to all of their clinics.

"Providing enhanced security and peace of mind to our patients is one of our core values," said Lisa Van Dolah, Ivy Fertility's CEO. "With our TMRW partnership, we're able to offer patients and our practice even greater security and that is paramount as we continue to grow."

The network's clinicians will now have the opportunity to modernize their specimen management and storage practices with TMRW's digital tools onsite and, in addition, by transferring patient specimens offsite to and from TMRW Cryobanks. The technology upgrade provides clinics with new levels of safety, standardization and scalability, and it helps reduce the risk of specimen mix-up, error, and loss.

"After years of working together with San Diego Fertility Center, and more recently with Utah Fertility Center, we're thrilled to expand our partnership to support the potential for full adoption of both on-site and off-site specimen management across the Ivy Fertility network," said Louis Villalba, CEO of TMRW.

TMRW is now the storage platform used by clinics that see nearly 20% of all patients in the United States. The future of fertility is automated and, together with its clinic partners, TMRW is rapidly becoming the standard of care.

About Ivy Fertility

Ivy Fertility is globally recognized as pioneers and innovators in the field of advanced reproductive technologies, in vitro fertilization, third-party reproduction, andrology, and fertility research. The Ivy Fertility network includes Virginia Fertility & IVF, Fertility Associates of Memphis, Fertility Centers of Orange County, IVF Fertility Center, Los Angeles Reproductive Center, Nevada Center for Reproductive Medicine, Nevada Fertility Center, Pacific Northwest Fertility, Reproductive Partners Medical Group, San Diego Fertility Center, and Utah Fertility Center. By developing new procedures, achieving scientific breakthroughs, and teaching the latest techniques, Ivy Fertility upholds its commitment to successful outcomes. It continually contributes to the development of the entire fertility community. The Ivy team is passionate about its family-building mission and works tirelessly each day to help patients become parents.

For more information, visit ivyfertility.com .

TMRW Life Sciences

Founded in 2018, TMRW Life Sciences, Inc., is a fertility technology company that automates the management and storage of frozen eggs and embryos. For the first time, frozen specimens can be digitally identified and tracked, safely managed with automated robotics, and remotely monitored around the clock. TMRW's next-generation technology platforms set a new standard of care, reducing potential points of failure by 94% compared to manual systems. TMRW delivers peace of mind by helping reduce the risk of specimen mix-up, damage, or loss. Named Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Biotech company in 2022, TMRW has been adopted by leading clinics across the United States and will soon be available in the UK and Europe.

For more information, visit tmrwlifesciences.com .

View original content:

SOURCE TMRW Life Sciences