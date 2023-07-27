Jackpot World: The Best Social Slot Game with Live Streaming Feature!

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpot World, the leading free online slot game, is revamping the gaming industry with its immersive gameplay, exciting rewards, and interactive live streaming feature. Boasting a staggering monthly download rate of approximately 800,000, Jackpot World has firmly established itself as a global gaming sensation.

Seeking some company? Join the dedicated Jackpot World community and watch live streamers streaming on our official Facebook, Youtube and Twitch accounts at least 3 times a day, reaching a monthly page view around 200,000. Through live streaming, players can win special rewards and bonuses that are typically only available for purchase within the game.

To make things even more exciting, Jackpot World hosts special live stream sessions offering players the chance to win incredible gifts such as iPhones, iPads, AirPods, and Amazon cards. These exclusive rewards give extra incentives to get involved in the game, providing players with an unparalleled gaming experience and ample opportunities to win big.

Want to earn up to $165 per hour, receive packs of coins, gain free boosters, and meet other live steamers and players around the world? Jackpot World is actively recruiting streamers worldwide. As a Jackpot World streamer, you can showcase your exceptional gaming skills, interact with a global audience on popular platforms such as Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube, and even get the chance to appear in the game's promotional materials, such as short videos and commercials.

Click here to participate: https://bit.ly/JPstreamer

As one of the best slots game, Jackpot World continuously innovates to provide the best gaming experience for our community. In the upcoming weeks, we will launch brand-new themed slots: Tale of Mermaid, which lets you experience up to 200X of prize; Zeus's Power which enables you to unlock three reel arrays with triple grand jackpots in one spin; Ultimate Egypt features 4 different slots in one game corresponding to 4 different Egyptian gods. May the best God or Goddess win. In addition, we also feature special mini-games such as Ocean Adventure, where you collect pearls to win exciting prizes, such as our special stamps, wheel bonus, pet baskets, and time on exclusive slots.

With over 200 slots and an extensive collection of captivating mini-games, Jackpot World has secured its position as one of the top 15 highest-grossing slot gaming apps worldwide. Whether you're a seasoned slot enthusiast or new to the world of online gaming, Jackpot World provides an immersive and rewarding experience for players of all backgrounds.

Download Jackpot World now: https://bit.ly/PlayJW

Embark on your thrilling gaming adventure, armed with 6 million free coins to jump-start your journey towards unimaginable riches.

For media inquiries, please contact:

jackpotworld@spinxgames.com

