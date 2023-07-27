FranklinWH and BayWa r.e. Partner to Provide Renewable Energy Systems to Homes Across U.S.

The partnership will distribute and install renewable power storage and management systems.

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. ("FranklinWH"), a leader in whole-home energy management, has announced its partnership with BayWa r.e., a global supplier to the solar distribution market. This collaboration aims to strengthen FranklinWH's network of reliable solar distributors while ensuring widespread availability of Franklin Home Power (FranklinWH's whole-home energy management system with AC-coupled storage), and smooth provisioning of homeowner installation services.

"BayWa r.e. is one of the most reputable solar distributors in the industry, and we're thrilled to join forces to expand access to renewable energy solutions in the U.S.," said Vincent Ambrose, Chief Commercial Officer at FranklinWH. "Homeowners are ready to enter the 'age of the battery,' as grid instability, climate change and recent legislation prompt the exploration of alternative energy in homes. This alliance makes it possible for us to further support homeowner's transition to and maintenance of sustainable energy solutions. The best days of renewable energy are ahead of us, and with BayWa r.e. we hope to see that these days come sooner rather than later."

Designed to meet homeowners' needs today and in the future, the FHP storage solution provides flexibility and energy independence to homeowners. FranklinWH's powerful, integrated home energy management system consists of the aPower battery — offering the highest lithium iron phosphate (LFP) AC capacity on the market — and the aGate, an intelligent power control system that creates maximum home comfort. The solution is pre-assembled for fast and easy installation.

"BayWa r.e. recognizes the crucial role of solar installers as energy consultants and the need for exceptional products. Our partnership with FranklinWH empowers these professionals to guide consumers in adopting effective energy management systems," said David Dunlap, VP of Product Strategy at BayWa r.e. Solar Systems, LLC. "Our goal is to make the switch to sustainable energy as easy as possible. We believe in knowledgeable energy consultants and top-quality products, and this partnership shows just how committed we are to making it happen."

About BayWa r.e.

At BayWa r.e. we r.e.think energy -- how it is produced, stored and can be best used to enable the global renewable energy transition that is essential to the future of our planet. We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and solutions provider and have brought over 5 GW of energy online and manage over 10 GW of assets. We are also an Independent Power Producer with an expanding energy trading business. BayWa r.e. works with businesses worldwide to provide tailored renewable solutions. Operating 100% carbon neutral, we are also committed to our own sustainability journey. Our shareholders are BayWa AG, a $28.5 billion global business, and Energy Infrastructure Partners, a leader in energy infrastructure investment. BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC is a leading U.S. distributor of top-tier solar and energy storage components and systems. For more information, visit http://solar-distribution.com.

About FranklinWH

FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. is a research-driven company focused on next-generation residential energy management and storage solutions. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team has decades of experience in energy systems, from design, through manufacturing, to sales and installation. FranklinWH is also AVL listed with multiple financial institutions. Learn more about how homeowners can achieve energy independence at franklinwh.com.

