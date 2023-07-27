Cornell University, DESelect Partner to Enhance Donor, Student Communications

AUSTIN, Texas , July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornell University, renowned for its academic excellence and commitment to research and discovery, has chosen DESelect , the leading marketing enablement platform for Salesforce Marketing Cloud, to boost the effectiveness of marketing and communication efforts.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in DESelect's commitment to delivering innovative and effective marketing solutions to higher education institutions. DESelect's robust capabilities within Salesforce Marketing Cloud enable universities to engage with their diverse audiences of students, alumni, faculty, and supporters, while personalizing messages and optimizing contact databases.

"With the successful implementation of Marketing Cloud across our organization, it is important for us to empower our diverse teams with the ability to construct their own segments without IT support. We required a solution that offers both flexibility and independence," said Vicky Mikula, Assistant Director of Enterprise Applications at Cornell University.

Partnerships with DESelect allow universities to optimize all communications and provide personalized experiences to each audience, ultimately driving higher-quality enrollment, fostering stronger alumni relationships, and boosting overall brand visibility.

"We are excited to work with Cornell University's marketing teams to drive better experiences for stakeholders and supporters," said Anthony Lamot, DESelect CEO and Co-Founder. "Cornell University has a rich history and an exceptional commitment to research and academics. With DESelect, communication teams can augment their Salesforce Marketing Cloud to segment without technical dependence and increase campaign velocity."

Read more about why higher education institutions trust DESelect for targeted audience segmentation.

About DESelect

DESelect is an official Salesforce Marketing Cloud partner offering the leading marketing enablement platform on the Salesforce AppExchange. Fortune 500 leaders and mid-sized businesses leverage DESelect's intuitive drag-and-drop solutions to help marketing teams control audience saturation, segment audiences, and power highly personalized campaigns without code or technical assistance. Founded in 2019, DESelect has offices in Antwerp, Belgium; and Austin, Texas.

About Cornell University

Cornell is a private, Ivy League university and the land-grant university for New York state. Cornell's mission is to discover, preserve and disseminate knowledge, to educate the next generation of global citizens, and to promote a culture of broad inquiry throughout and beyond the Cornell community. Cornell also aims, through public service, to enhance the lives and livelihoods of students, the people of New York and others around the world.

View original content:

SOURCE DESelect