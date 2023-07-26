Guardian named to Forbes' list of 'America's Best Employers for Women 2023'

Forbes recognition reflects Guardian's support for women throughout their careers

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) announced today that it has been named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Employers for Women 2023." The list recognizes 400 American companies that are admired by employees for their dedication to women in their workforce and diverse representation across the organization.

"We strive to create an environment where women feel supported through every stage of their career and have opportunities to grow, advance, and lead," said Jennifer Andrews, Head of Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (J.E.D.I.) at Guardian. "When each of us feel valued, respected and included, we grow stronger as a company and deliver more value to our consumers and communities."

Guardian is cultivating a strong, inclusive, and diverse culture for women inside and outside the company by investing in professional development, building and strengthening relationships with women-owned suppliers, and spearheading community programs focused on education and developing tomorrow's leaders. Guardian's Women's Leadership Network (WLN) was the Company's first employee resource group (ERG), and today is active in engaging and empowering more than 1,000 members.

"This achievement confirms the successful impact of our continuous focus on accelerating progress for Guardian women through our workplace inclusion, well-being, and leadership development efforts," said Stacey Hoin, Chief Human Resources Officer. "We look forward to continuing to rise to the challenge of ensuring that all of our colleagues feel seen and heard, supported, inspired, valued, and empowered to succeed."

Guardian's efforts to create an inclusive work environment have received numerous recognitions, including:

2023, 2022, 2021 Forbes Best Large Employers

2023 Forbes Best Employers for Diversity

Six consecutive years – Human Rights Campaign – Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality – perfect score 2022

2023 Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

2023 Disability Matters North America Marketplace Award

2023, 2022, 2021 Best Place to Work in India

2021 India's Best Workplaces for Women

America's Best Employers for Women 2023 list is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc. and was compiled by surveying 50,000 people in the U.S. working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. View online the full list of Forbes "America's Best Employers for Women 2023."

To learn more about diversity and inclusion at Guardian, please visit J.E.D.I. at Guardian. To learn more about careers at Guardian, please visit Careers at Guardian.

About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With more than 160 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future and recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. We believe in inspiring well-being across mind, body, and wallet, and in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building a progressive and inclusive culture, and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful social and environmental programs. Guardian, which is based in NYC, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial representatives serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which at year-end 2022 included $11 billion in capital and largest dividend of $1.26 billion in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

