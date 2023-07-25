Vericast Bolsters Privacy Strategy with Qonsent

Vericast will help brands build customer loyalty and trust through consented data

SAN ANTONIO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vericast continues to strengthen its privacy position to help brands ethically collect consumer-provided data and utilize it to build loyalty and long-lasting customer relationships. As part of its privacy strategy, Vericast has engaged Qonsent, one of the first data experience platforms with consent at its core, to help brands deliver more effective marketing campaigns, seamlessly navigate data privacy regulations, and safely build an audience of known consumers.

Vericast is helping brands ethically capture, collect, and store consumer provided data. As part of its data privacy focus, Vericast has engaged Qonsent, a data experience and consent platform, to help brands build loyalty and long-lasting customer relationships. (PRNewswire)

Through the engagement, Vericast will provide brands a fully integrated zero-party data capture and consent solution that seamlessly records, stores, and manages a brand's consented data. Zero-party data is that which a customer intentionally and proactively shares with a brand. It also features real-time identity verification and maintains transparency with the consumer, from notice and disclosure to affirmative consent. Data collection can be implemented across mediums such as brand websites and programmatic advertising and seamlessly integrated into customer data marketing platforms such as Vericast's NXTDRIVE™, among others.

For consumers, the integration provides a transparent means to understand how a brand plans to use their data and for how long. It features encrypted data and integrates client-defined data privacy legal disclosures, allowing consumers to determine if they want to share their personal information at the moment of consent. The technology also enables a value-exchange engagement, where consumers receive value such as a coupon or discount in exchange for data and future engagements.

Collection and use of consumer data is undergoing a major industry shift. By 2024, Gartner predicts that 75% of the global population will have its personal data covered under modern privacy regulations. According to Accenture, nearly half of consumers say they will switch brands if their trust is broken.

"Management of consumer-consented data is an important step in strengthening Vericast's privacy strategy, helping brands protect consumer privacy and navigate changing regulations and requirements," said Hans Fischmann, vice president, Digital Product at Vericast. "Zero-party data is the most accurate and valuable to capture. With opt-in data, brands can leverage information about preferences, purchase history and intent to enable relevant and personalized advertising while building brand loyalty."

The basis of the relationship is Qonsent's Smart Qontract technology, which allows businesses to maintain a record of qualified user consent in a compliant manner across applicable data-privacy laws. The platform combines transparency, compliance and security with Qonsent's real-time ID Validation to provide an industry-first encrypted and auditable ledger-based system. It is designed for a wide range of industries such as retail and consumer packaged goods.

"Consumer trust is integral to loyalty and has a direct impact on the bottom line," said Jesse Redniss, chief executive officer and co-founder of Qonsent. "The crux of our technology is offering consumers transparency and the ability to provide consent. Through this engagement with Vericast, we're helping brands build trust and relationships with consumers and navigate the world of data privacy. In fact, with campaigns that clearly articulate the value exchange, data usage, and offer choice and control in a frictionless way, we are seeing opt-in rates as high as 90%."

Today's announcement builds upon Vericast's privacy focus. The company recently announced a modern contextual advertising solution that helps marketers safely reach and influence the right people at the right time. Vericast's Consumer Graph technology enables brands to use targeting to reach qualified audiences in compliance with applicable privacy laws.

For more information, visit Vericast.com.

About Vericast

Vericast is reimagining marketing solutions one business-to-human connection at a time. By influencing how over 130 million households eat, shop, buy, save and borrow, Vericast fuels commerce, drives economic growth and directly accelerates revenue potential for thousands of brands and businesses. While its award-winning portfolio of products, technology and solutions are part of the Vericast story, its people are the true differentiators; trailblazers in data intelligence, marketing services, transaction solutions, campaign management and media delivery.

About Qonsent

Qonsent was founded in 2021 by leading visionaries from the media, marketing, technology, legal, and security industries to help companies build 'privacy by design' and 'privacy by default' into products and processes to create a better experience, relationship, and value exchange with consumers. The services offered by the company encompass both B2B services and consumer-facing solutions that integrate with company offerings to remain compliant with PII data laws, including real-time ID validation, SmartQontracts, and customized offers through a Qonsent wallet. Qonsent is setting a new industry standard around Performance Privacy and Performance Giving with its platform, which bridges the current market gaps for brands, advertisers, publishers, creators, enterprises, and consumers.

Essential Federal Credit Union Supercharges Member Digital Engagement with Vericast’s Account Advisor (PRNewsfoto/Vericast) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vericast