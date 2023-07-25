Top Games and DH Games' Collaboration with Catappult Leads to 800% Growth in Monthly Revenue for Evony: The King's Return and 80% Extra Monthly Revenue for Infinite Magicraid

LISBON, Portugal, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catappult helps Top Games Inc. and DH Games achieve phenomenal growth for their mobile games after integrating with the leading app distribution, promotion, and monetization platform.

Evony: The King's Return and Infinite Magicraid, two of the most popular Android games in the global mobile games market, have achieved remarkable success after recently partnering with Catappult. Since the integration in 2023, both games have seen phenomenal growth in revenue and downloads.

Top Games Inc. expressed their satisfaction with Catappult's easy-to-use billing solution that enabled them to monetize their games quickly and seamlessly. Since starting on Catappult, the flagship game Evony: The King's Return is growing its monthly revenue by 826.12% after releasing 4 months, with downloads also increasing significantly.

From the beginning, a big promotion push built even higher global awareness for the game. As a result, retention rate on Day 1 was 240% and paid users ARPPU was 350% compared to other distribution channels.And more than 50% of the total revenue is from the new users.

During the same month, DH Games' Infinite Magicraid, one of the most popular gacha RPGs released for Android, has also grown its revenue by a number that represents 80% extra revenue on top of the game's takings on Google Play.

Kevin Lee, the Marketing Director at Top Games expressed that partnering with Catappult has revolutionized their mobile game business. "Our partnership with Catappult has completely transformed our mobile game business. Their billing solution is incredibly easy to integrate, which has helped us monetize our games quickly and efficiently. As a result, we've seen a significant increase in revenue and downloads for our flagship game, Evony: The King's Return. We're thrilled with the results and excited to continue working with Catappult to achieve even more success in the future."

At the same time, the Overseas Marketing Director Niko Xie at DH Games stated, "This has been an excellent decision for us. We have seen a significant increase in revenue and downloads for Infinite Magicraid since integrating with Catappult. The quick and seamless billing integration has enabled us to monetize our game without any delays, which has been a huge win for us. We are excited to see where our partnership with Catappult takes us in the future."

"The rapid success and jump in revenue growth for Evony: The King's Return and Infinite Magicraid after integrating with Catappult demonstrates our platform's effectiveness as an essential partner for Android game and app developers." said Ealing Ng, Catappult's Director of Business Development. "Our platform is designed to help games and empower app developers achieve their growth objectives by giving them the freedom and power to implement the best strategies for their products."

The partnership between Catappult, Top Games Inc., and DH Games with Evony: The King's Return and Infinite Magicraid has proven to be a successful collaboration, empowering developers to explore the best distribution, promotion, and monetization strategies for their products in the competitive mobile game market.

About Catappult:

With over 430 million users, Catappult is the leading alternative mobile gaming distribution and monetization platform, connecting developers with more than 20 alternative app stores and providing them with the tools and support they need to succeed. With the easiest, quickest integration system in the industry, Catappult allows developers to avoid complex multiple onboarding processes and immediately start distributing, promoting and monetizing their games. This strong focus on user experience and innovation is a key part of Catappult's commitment to driving the future of the mobile gaming industry. For more information, visit www.catappult.io

