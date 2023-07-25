ROBERT HALF REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $106 million, or $1.00 per share, on revenues of $1.639 billion. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net income was $176 million, or $1.60 per share, on revenues of $1.863 billion.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $228 million, or $2.14 per share, on revenues of $3.356 billion. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income was $344 million, or $3.12 per share, on revenues of $3.678 billion.

"Second quarter results for talent solutions were impacted by elongated client hiring cycles resulting from ongoing global macro uncertainty. Protiviti was much less impacted with its diversified suite of solutions offerings," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer at Robert Half. "Pricing and gross margins remain strong, demonstrating the value-added benefit we deliver for our clients. We remain confident that we are well positioned to benefit significantly as the macro landscape improves.

"We are proud to have received a number of new accolades in the second quarter. Robert Half was ranked number one on Forbes' list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials and – just today – named by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Women. None of this recognition would be possible without the dedication and commitment of our employees around the world," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half management will conduct a conference call today at 5 p.m. EDT. The prepared remarks for this call are available now in the Investor Center of the Robert Half website (www.roberthalf.com/investor-center). Simply click on the Quarterly Conference Calls link. The dial-in number is 888-394-8218 (+1-323-994-2093 outside the United States and Canada). The confirmation code to access the call is 3976639.

A recording of this call will be available for audio replay beginning at approximately 8 p.m. EDT on July 25 and ending at 8 p.m. EDT on August 22. To access the replay, visit https://webcasts.com/RobertHalfQ22023. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the Company's website at roberthalf.com.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and Most Innovative Companies lists and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity.

Robert Half has operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

ATTACHED


Summary of Operations

Supplemental Financial Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures


ROBERT HALF INC.

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)









Service revenues

$  1,639,478


$  1,862,827


$  3,355,813


$  3,677,661

Costs of services

979,309


1,047,280


2,005,912


2,090,268









Gross margin

660,169


815,547


1,349,901


1,587,393









Selling, general and administrative expenses

541,904


509,394


1,094,133


1,023,588

(Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts

(28,347)


65,622


(55,638)


95,623

Amortization of intangible assets

721


416


1,442


833

Interest income, net

(5,320)


(718)


(10,145)


(884)

Income before income taxes

151,211


240,833


320,109


468,233

Provision for income taxes

44,919


65,012


91,812


124,173









Net income

$    106,292


$    175,821


$    228,297


$    344,060









Diluted net income per share

$          1.00


$          1.60


$          2.14


$          3.12









Shares:








Basic

106,102


108,833


106,260


109,025

Diluted

106,422


109,696


106,775


110,143

ROBERT HALF INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

SERVICE REVENUES INFORMATION








Contract talent solutions








Finance and accounting

$    721,391


$    810,910


$ 1,499,224


$ 1,612,600

Administrative and customer support

211,023


274,141


430,373


559,047

Technology

181,776


218,190


375,858


431,517

Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)

(114,807)


(137,548)


(240,598)


(281,748)

Total contract talent solutions

999,383


1,165,693


2,064,857


2,321,416

Permanent placement talent solutions

149,254


200,096


305,991


386,878

Protiviti

490,841


497,038


984,965


969,367

Total service revenues

$ 1,639,478


$ 1,862,827


$ 3,355,813


$ 3,677,661



(1)

Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to the Company's Protiviti segment in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line.


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

BUSINESS SEGMENT INCOME
INFORMATION:












Contract talent solutions

$  81,316

8.1 %


$  133,567

11.5 %


$  183,462

8.9 %


$  266,813

11.5 %

Permanent placement talent solutions

$  21,730

14.6 %


$  36,751

18.4 %


$  45,557

14.9 %


$  74,079

19.1 %

Protiviti

$  43,566

8.9 %


$  70,213

14.1 %


$  82,387

8.4 %


$  127,290

13.1 %



June 30,



2023


2022



(Unaudited)

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:





Cash and cash equivalents


$    722,763


$    590,909

Accounts receivable, net


$    974,008


$ 1,091,598

Total assets


$ 3,067,641


$ 2,933,835

Total current liabilities


$ 1,276,571


$ 1,266,873

Total stockholders' equity


$ 1,625,271


$ 1,467,668



Six Months Ended June 30,



2023


2022



(Unaudited)

SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:





Depreciation


$      25,229


$      22,907

Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs


$      20,184


$      19,540

Capital expenditures


$      19,093


$      35,275

Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)


1,137


1,386

ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; combined segment income; and as adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin and adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Combined segment income is income before income taxes, adjusted for interest income and amortization of intangible assets. The Company provides combined segment income because it is how management evaluates performance.

As adjusted revenue growth rates represent year-over-year revenue growth rates after removing the impacts on reported revenues from the changes in the number of billing days and foreign currency exchange rates. The Company provides this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The impacts from the changes in billing days and foreign currency exchange rates are calculated as follows:

  • Billing days impact is calculated by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.
  • Foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Relationships


Six Months Ended June 30,


Relationships


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


2023


2022


2023


2022


2023


2022


2023


2022


2023


2022


2023


2022


2023


2022


2023


2022

Gross Margin
































Contract talent solutions

$   398,636


$   464,853


$   398,636


$   464,853


39.9 %


39.9 %


39.9 %


39.9 %


$     822,261


$     926,714


$     822,261


$     926,714


39.8 %


39.9 %


39.8 %


39.9 %

Permanent placement talent
     solutions

148,975


199,664


148,975


199,664


99.8 %


99.8 %


99.8 %


99.8 %


305,370


386,113


305,370


386,113


99.8 %


99.8 %


99.8 %


99.8 %

Total talent solutions

547,611


664,517


547,611


664,517


47.7 %


48.7 %


47.7 %


48.7 %


1,127,631


1,312,827


1,127,631


1,312,827


47.6 %


48.5 %


47.6 %


48.5 %

Protiviti

112,558


151,030


117,882


139,617


22.9 %


30.4 %


24.0 %


28.1 %


222,270


274,566


232,366


259,307


22.6 %


28.3 %


23.6 %


26.8 %

Total

$   660,169


$   815,547


$   665,493


$   804,134


40.3 %


43.8 %


40.6 %


43.2 %


$  1,349,901


$  1,587,393


$  1,359,997


$  1,572,134


40.2 %


43.2 %


40.5 %


42.7 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:


Three Months Ended June 30, 2023


Three Months Ended June 30, 2022


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Gross Margin






























As Reported

$  398,636

39.9 %


$  148,975

99.8 %


$     547,611

47.7 %


$   112,558

22.9 %


$     660,169

40.3 %


$  464,853

39.9 %


$  199,664

99.8 %


$     664,517

48.7 %


$ 151,030

30.4 %


$   815,547

43.8 %

Adjustments (1)




5,324

1.1 %


5,324

0.3 %





(11,413)

(2.3 %)


(11,413)

(0.6 %)

As Adjusted

$  398,636

39.9 %


$  148,975

99.8 %


$     547,611

47.7 %


$   117,882

24.0 %


$     665,493

40.6 %


$  464,853

39.9 %


$  199,664

99.8 %


$     664,517

48.7 %


$ 139,617

28.1 %


$   804,134

43.2 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:


Six Months Ended June 30, 2023


Six Months Ended June 30, 2022


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Gross Margin






























As Reported

$  822,261

39.8 %


$  305,370

99.8 %


$   1,127,631

47.6 %


$ 222,270

22.6 %


$   1,349,901

40.2 %


$  926,714

39.9 %


$  386,113

99.8 %


$   1,312,827

48.5 %


$ 274,566

28.3 %


$   1,587,393

43.2 %

Adjustments (1)




10,096

1.0 %


10,096

0.3 %





(15,259)

(1.5 %)


(15,259)

(0.5 %)

As Adjusted

$  822,261

39.8 %


$  305,370

99.8 %


$   1,127,631

47.6 %


$ 232,366

23.6 %


$   1,359,997

40.5 %


$  926,714

39.9 %


$  386,113

99.8 %


$   1,312,827

48.5 %


$ 259,307

26.8 %


$   1,572,134

42.7 %



(1)

Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to Protiviti operations are included in costs of services, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Relationships


Six Months Ended June 30,


Relationships


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


2023


2022


2023


2022


2023


2022


2023


2022


2023


2022


2023


2022


2023


2022


2023


2022

Selling, General and
Administrative Expenses
































Contract talent solutions

$   337,742


$   284,090


$   317,320


$   331,286


33.8 %


24.4 %


31.8 %


28.4 %


$     679,464


$     589,424


$     638,799


$     659,901


32.9 %


25.4 %


30.9 %


28.4 %

Permanent placement talent
     solutions

129,846


155,900


127,245


162,913


87.0 %


77.9 %


85.3 %


81.4 %


264,690


302,147


259,813


312,034


86.5 %


78.1 %


84.9 %


80.7 %

Total talent solutions

467,588


439,990


444,565


494,199


40.7 %


32.2 %


38.7 %


36.2 %


944,154


891,571


898,612


971,935


39.8 %


32.9 %


37.9 %


35.9 %

Protiviti

74,316


69,404


74,316


69,404


15.1 %


14.0 %


15.1 %


14.0 %


149,979


132,017


149,979


132,017


15.2 %


13.6 %


15.2 %


13.6 %

Total

$   541,904


$   509,394


$   518,881


$   563,603


33.1 %


27.3 %


31.6 %


30.3 %


$    1,094,133


$    1,023,588


$    1,048,591


$    1,103,952


32.6 %


27.8 %


31.2 %


30.0 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:


Three Months Ended June 30, 2023


Three Months Ended June 30, 2022


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Selling, General and

  Administrative Expenses






























As Reported

$ 337,742

33.8 %


$ 129,846

87.0 %


$ 467,588

40.7 %


$     74,316

15.1 %


$   541,904

33.1 %


$ 284,090

24.4 %


$   155,900

77.9 %


$ 439,990

32.2 %


$     69,404

14.0 %


$   509,394

27.3 %

Adjustments (1)

(20,422)

(2.0 %)


(2,601)

(1.7 %)


(23,023)

(2.0 %)



(23,023)

(1.5 %)


47,196

4.0 %


7,013

3.5 %


54,209

4.0 %



54,209

3.0 %

As Adjusted

$ 317,320

31.8 %


$ 127,245

85.3 %


$ 444,565

38.7 %


$     74,316

15.1 %


$   518,881

31.6 %


$ 331,286

28.4 %


$   162,913

81.4 %


$ 494,199

36.2 %


$     69,404

14.0 %


$   563,603

30.3 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:


Six Months Ended June 30, 2023


Six Months Ended June 30, 2022


Contract talent
solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent
solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Selling, General and

  Administrative Expenses






























As Reported

$ 679,464

32.9 %


$ 264,690

86.5 %


$ 944,154

39.8 %


$  149,979

15.2 %


$   1,094,133

32.6 %


$ 589,424

25.4 %


$   302,147

78.1 %


$ 891,571

32.9 %


$  132,017

13.6 %


$   1,023,588

27.8 %

Adjustments (1)

(40,665)

(2.0 %)


(4,877)

(1.6 %)


(45,542)

(1.9) %



(45,542)

(1.4 %)


70,477

3.0 %


9,887

2.6 %


80,364

3.0 %



80,364

2.2 %

As Adjusted

$ 638,799

30.9 %


$ 259,813

84.9 %


$ 898,612

37.9 %


$  149,979

15.2 %


$   1,048,591

31.2 %


$ 659,901

28.4 %


$   312,034

80.7 %


$ 971,935

35.9 %


$  132,017

13.6 %


$   1,103,952

30.0 %



(1)

Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
COMBINED SEGMENT INCOME (UNAUDITED):
(in thousands)

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP combined segment income to reported income before income taxes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Income before income taxes

$  151,211

9.2 %


$  240,833

12.9 %


$ 320,109

9.5 %


$ 468,233

12.7 %

Interest income, net

(5,320)

(0.3 %)


(718)

0.0 %


(10,145)

(0.2 %)


(884)

0.0 %

Amortization of intangible assets

721

0.0 %


416

0.0 %


1,442

0.0 %


833

0.0 %

Combined segment income

$  146,612

8.9 %


$  240,531

12.9 %


$ 311,406

9.3 %


$ 468,182

12.7 %

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED): 




Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Reported)


Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Adjusted)



2022


2023


2022


2023



Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


Q1


Q2


Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


Q1


Q2

Global

























Finance and accounting


33.5


22.1


9.9


-0.1


-3.0


-11.0


34.6


24.4


12.8


2.9


-3.1


-10.8

Administrative and customer
     support


29.2


4.2


-10.3


-21.2


-23.0


-23.0


30.5


6.3


-7.8


-18.8


-23.2


-23.0

Technology


23.9


12.3


0.6


-2.1


-9.0


-16.7


24.6


13.9


2.5


0.5


-9.3


-16.2

Elimination of intersegment
     revenues (1)


38.9


-3.8


-23.1


-14.5


-12.8


-16.5


40.1


-1.9


-20.8


-11.5


-12.7


-16.5

Total contract talent solutions


30.0


19.2


8.1


-4.0


-7.8


-14.3


31.0


21.3


10.7


-1.2


-8.0


-14.0

Permanent placement talent
     solutions


67.2


39.3


16.5


-1.4


-16.1


-25.4


68.8


42.6


20.3


2.4


-15.8


-25.0

Total talent solutions


34.1


21.7


9.2


-3.7


-9.0


-15.9


35.2


24.0


12.0


-0.8


-9.1


-15.6

Protiviti


18.9


8.4


2.0


0.8


4.6


-1.2


20.0


10.8


4.8


4.0


4.4


-1.0

Total


29.8


17.9


7.1


-2.4


-5.4


-12.0


30.9


20.2


9.9


0.6


-5.6


-11.7


























United States

























Contract talent solutions


33.4


22.7


11.3


-3.4


-8.6


-16.0


33.4


22.7


11.3


-2.9


-9.9


-15.9

Permanent placement talent
     solutions


78.3


44.3


22.4


1.4


-16.9


-26.2


78.3


44.3


22.4


1.9


-18.1


-26.1

Total talent solutions


37.8


25.2


12.6


-2.9


-9.7


-17.4


37.8


25.2


12.6


-2.4


-11.0


-17.2

Protiviti


17.0


8.3


4.1


3.6


7.5


-2.4


17.0


8.3


4.1


4.1


5.9


-2.3

Total


31.7


20.2


10.0


-1.1


-5.2


-13.3


31.7


20.2


10.0


-0.6


-6.6


-13.2


























International

























Contract talent solutions


18.5


7.0


-3.2


-6.3


-4.7


-7.6


23.5


16.6


8.7


5.3


-1.2


-6.2

Permanent placement talent
     solutions


44.7


28.0


2.9


-7.5


-14.0


-23.4


50.0


39.0


15.4


4.3


-10.5


-21.9

Total talent solutions


22.5


10.5


-2.2


-6.5


-6.4


-10.6


27.5


20.3


9.8


5.2


-2.9


-9.2

Protiviti


26.2


8.6


-6.3


-9.2


-5.7


3.3


32.3


20.6


7.3


3.7


-1.5


4.2

Total


23.4


10.0


-3.3


-7.3


-6.2


-7.0


28.7


20.4


9.1


4.8


-2.5


-5.8



(1)

Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates the billing day impact by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 10-12.

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):


Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL



Q1 2022


Q2 2022


Q3 2022


Q4 2022


Q1 2023


 Q2 2023

Finance and accounting













As Reported


33.5


22.1


9.9


-0.1


-3.0


-11.0

Billing Days Impact


-0.2


0.0


0.2


0.8


-1.3


0.1

Currency Impact


1.3


2.3


2.7


2.2


1.2


0.1

As Adjusted


34.6


24.4


12.8


2.9


-3.1


-10.8














Administrative and customer support













As Reported


29.2


4.2


-10.3


-21.2


-23.0


-23.0

Billing Days Impact


-0.2


0.0


0.1


0.7


-1.1


0.1

Currency Impact


1.5


2.1


2.4


1.7


0.9


-0.1

As Adjusted


30.5


6.3


-7.8


-18.8


-23.2


-23.0














Technology













As Reported


23.9


12.3


0.6


-2.1


-9.0


-16.7

Billing Days Impact


-0.2


0.0


0.1


0.9


-1.3


0.1

Currency Impact


0.9


1.6


1.8


1.7


1.0


0.4

As Adjusted


24.6


13.9


2.5


0.5


-9.3


-16.2














Elimination of intersegment revenues













As Reported


38.9


-3.8


-23.1


-14.5


-12.8


-16.5

Billing Days Impact


-0.2


0.0


0.2


0.8


-1.3


0.1

Currency Impact


1.4


1.9


2.1


2.2


1.4


-0.1

As Adjusted


40.1


-1.9


-20.8


-11.5


-12.7


-16.5














Total contract talent solutions













As Reported


30.0


19.2


8.1


-4.0


-7.8


-14.3

Billing Days Impact


-0.2


0.0


0.1


0.8


-1.3


0.1

Currency Impact


1.2


2.1


2.5


2.0


1.1


0.2

As Adjusted


31.0


21.3


10.7


-1.2


-8.0


-14.0














Permanent placement talent solutions













As Reported


67.2


39.3


16.5


-1.4


-16.1


-25.4

Billing Days Impact


-0.3


0.0


0.2


0.8


-1.1


0.1

Currency Impact


1.9


3.3


3.6


3.0


1.4


0.3

As Adjusted


68.8


42.6


20.3


2.4


-15.8


-25.0














Total talent solutions













As Reported


34.1


21.7


9.2


-3.7


-9.0


-15.9

Billing Days Impact


-0.2


0.0


0.1


0.8


-1.2


0.1

Currency Impact


1.3


2.3


2.7


2.1


1.1


0.2

As Adjusted


35.2


24.0


12.0


-0.8


-9.1


-15.6














Protiviti













As Reported


18.9


8.4


2.0


0.8


4.6


-1.2

Billing Days Impact


-0.2


0.0


0.2


0.8


-1.5


0.2

Currency Impact


1.3


2.4


2.6


2.4


1.3


0.0

As Adjusted


20.0


10.8


4.8


4.0


4.4


-1.0














Total













As Reported


29.8


17.9


7.1


-2.4


-5.4


-12.0

Billing Days Impact


-0.2


0.0


0.2


0.8


-1.4


0.2

Currency Impact


1.3


2.3


2.6


2.2


1.2


0.1

As Adjusted


30.9


20.2


9.9


0.6


-5.6


-11.7

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):


Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES



Q1 2022


Q2 2022


Q3 2022


Q4 2022


Q1 2023


 Q2 2023

Contract talent solutions





As Reported


33.4


22.7


11.3


-3.4


-8.6


-16.0

Billing Days Impact


0.0


0.0


0.0


0.5


-1.3


0.1

Currency Impact







As Adjusted


33.4


22.7


11.3


-2.9


-9.9


-15.9














Permanent placement talent solutions













As Reported


78.3


44.3


22.4


1.4


-16.9


-26.2

Billing Days Impact


0.0


0.0


0.0


0.5


-1.2


0.1

Currency Impact







As Adjusted


78.3


44.3


22.4


1.9


-18.1


-26.1














Total talent solutions













As Reported


37.8


25.2


12.6


-2.9


-9.7


-17.4

Billing Days Impact


0.0


0.0


0.0


0.5


-1.3


0.2

Currency Impact







As Adjusted


37.8


25.2


12.6


-2.4


-11.0


-17.2














Protiviti













As Reported


17.0


8.3


4.1


3.6


7.5


-2.4

Billing Days Impact


0.0


0.0


0.0


0.5


-1.6


0.1

Currency Impact







As Adjusted


17.0


8.3


4.1


4.1


5.9


-2.3














Total













As Reported


31.7


20.2


10.0


-1.1


-5.2


-13.3

Billing Days Impact


0.0


0.0


0.0


0.5


-1.4


0.1

Currency Impact







As Adjusted


31.7


20.2


10.0


-0.6


-6.6


-13.2

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):


Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL



Q1 2022


Q2 2022


Q3 2022


Q4 2022


Q1 2023


 Q2 2023

Contract talent solutions





As Reported


18.5


7.0


-3.2


-6.3


-4.7


-7.6

Billing Days Impact


-0.4


0.2


0.5


2.1


-1.7


0.6

Currency Impact


5.4


9.4


11.4


9.5


5.2


0.8

As Adjusted


23.5


16.6


8.7


5.3


-1.2


-6.2














Permanent placement talent solutions













As Reported


44.7


28.0


2.9


-7.5


-14.0


-23.4

Billing Days Impact


-0.5


0.2


0.6


2.2


-1.6


0.5

Currency Impact


5.8


10.8


11.9


9.6


5.1


1.0

As Adjusted


50.0


39.0


15.4


4.3


-10.5


-21.9














Total talent solutions













As Reported


22.5


10.5


-2.2


-6.5


-6.4


-10.6

Billing Days Impact


-0.4


0.1


0.5


2.2


-1.7


0.6

Currency Impact


5.4


9.7


11.5


9.5


5.2


0.8

As Adjusted


27.5


20.3


9.8


5.2


-2.9


-9.2














Protiviti













As Reported


26.2


8.6


-6.3


-9.2


-5.7


3.3

Billing Days Impact


-0.5


0.2


0.5


2.1


-1.7


0.7

Currency Impact


6.6


11.8


13.1


10.8


5.9


0.2

As Adjusted


32.3


20.6


7.3


3.7


-1.5


4.2














Total













As Reported


23.4


10.0


-3.3


-7.3


-6.2


-7.0

Billing Days Impact


-0.4


0.2


0.5


2.2


-1.7


0.5

Currency Impact


5.7


10.2


11.9


9.9


5.4


0.7

As Adjusted


28.7


20.4


9.1


4.8


-2.5


-5.8

