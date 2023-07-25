ROBERT HALF REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half) (PRNewswire)

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $106 million, or $1.00 per share, on revenues of $1.639 billion. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net income was $176 million, or $1.60 per share, on revenues of $1.863 billion.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $228 million, or $2.14 per share, on revenues of $3.356 billion. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income was $344 million, or $3.12 per share, on revenues of $3.678 billion.

"Second quarter results for talent solutions were impacted by elongated client hiring cycles resulting from ongoing global macro uncertainty. Protiviti was much less impacted with its diversified suite of solutions offerings," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer at Robert Half. "Pricing and gross margins remain strong, demonstrating the value-added benefit we deliver for our clients. We remain confident that we are well positioned to benefit significantly as the macro landscape improves.

"We are proud to have received a number of new accolades in the second quarter. Robert Half was ranked number one on Forbes' list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials and – just today – named by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Women. None of this recognition would be possible without the dedication and commitment of our employees around the world," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half management will conduct a conference call today at 5 p.m. EDT. The prepared remarks for this call are available now in the Investor Center of the Robert Half website ( www.roberthalf.com/investor-center ) . Simply click on the Quarterly Conference Calls link. The dial-in number is 888-394-8218 (+1-323-994-2093 outside the United States and Canada). The confirmation code to access the call is 3976639.

A recording of this call will be available for audio replay beginning at approximately 8 p.m. EDT on July 25 and ending at 8 p.m. EDT on August 22. To access the replay, visit https://webcasts.com/RobertHalfQ22023. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the Company's website at roberthalf.com.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and Most Innovative Companies lists and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity.

Robert Half has operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

Certain information contained in this press release and its attachments may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the Company's future operating results or financial positions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees or promises that goals or targets will be met. These statements may be identified by words such as "estimate," "forecast," "target," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," or variations or negatives thereof, or by similar or comparable words or phrases. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking information about the Company's ESG and compliance programs, including targets or goals, may not be considered material for SEC reporting purposes and may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, on internal controls, diligence, or processes that are evolving, and on assumptions that are subject to change in the future. Forward-looking statements are estimates only, based on management's current expectations, currently available information and current strategy, plans, or forecasts, and involve certain known and unknown risks and, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and often beyond our control and are inherently uncertain. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of U.S. or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate its spread; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the United States or foreign countries where the Company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for contract employment or the Company's ability to attract candidates; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the Company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the Company's services; the Company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the Company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its contract employees, or for events impacting its contract employees on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the Company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the Company in attracting, training, and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the Company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the Company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings; the ability of the Company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the Company will incur as a result of healthcare reform legislation may adversely affect the Company's profit margins or the demand for the Company's services; the possibility that the Company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted; and the possibility that the Company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls, and as a result, suffer errors in its financial reporting.

Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the fact that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for broad-based consulting, regulatory compliance, technology services, public sector or other high-demand advisory services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.

Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the Company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, and notwithstanding any historical practice of doing so.

A copy of this release is available at www.roberthalf.com/investor-center.

ATTACHED :

Summary of Operations Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Financial Measures



ROBERT HALF INC. SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)















Service revenues $ 1,639,478

$ 1,862,827

$ 3,355,813

$ 3,677,661 Costs of services 979,309

1,047,280

2,005,912

2,090,268















Gross margin 660,169

815,547

1,349,901

1,587,393















Selling, general and administrative expenses 541,904

509,394

1,094,133

1,023,588 (Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts (28,347)

65,622

(55,638)

95,623 Amortization of intangible assets 721

416

1,442

833 Interest income, net (5,320)

(718)

(10,145)

(884) Income before income taxes 151,211

240,833

320,109

468,233 Provision for income taxes 44,919

65,012

91,812

124,173















Net income $ 106,292

$ 175,821

$ 228,297

$ 344,060















Diluted net income per share $ 1.00

$ 1.60

$ 2.14

$ 3.12















Shares:













Basic 106,102

108,833

106,260

109,025 Diluted 106,422

109,696

106,775

110,143

ROBERT HALF INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) SERVICE REVENUES INFORMATION













Contract talent solutions













Finance and accounting $ 721,391

$ 810,910

$ 1,499,224

$ 1,612,600 Administrative and customer support 211,023

274,141

430,373

559,047 Technology 181,776

218,190

375,858

431,517 Elimination of intersegment revenues (1) (114,807)

(137,548)

(240,598)

(281,748) Total contract talent solutions 999,383

1,165,693

2,064,857

2,321,416 Permanent placement talent solutions 149,254

200,096

305,991

386,878 Protiviti 490,841

497,038

984,965

969,367 Total service revenues $ 1,639,478

$ 1,862,827

$ 3,355,813

$ 3,677,661





(1) Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to the Company's Protiviti segment in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) BUSINESS SEGMENT INCOME

INFORMATION:





















Contract talent solutions $ 81,316 8.1 %

$ 133,567 11.5 %

$ 183,462 8.9 %

$ 266,813 11.5 % Permanent placement talent solutions $ 21,730 14.6 %

$ 36,751 18.4 %

$ 45,557 14.9 %

$ 74,079 19.1 % Protiviti $ 43,566 8.9 %

$ 70,213 14.1 %

$ 82,387 8.4 %

$ 127,290 13.1 %





June 30,



2023

2022



(Unaudited) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 722,763

$ 590,909 Accounts receivable, net

$ 974,008

$ 1,091,598 Total assets

$ 3,067,641

$ 2,933,835 Total current liabilities

$ 1,276,571

$ 1,266,873 Total stockholders' equity

$ 1,625,271

$ 1,467,668





Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022



(Unaudited) SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:







Depreciation

$ 25,229

$ 22,907 Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs

$ 20,184

$ 19,540 Capital expenditures

$ 19,093

$ 35,275 Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)

1,137

1,386

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; combined segment income; and as adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin and adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Combined segment income is income before income taxes, adjusted for interest income and amortization of intangible assets. The Company provides combined segment income because it is how management evaluates performance.

As adjusted revenue growth rates represent year-over-year revenue growth rates after removing the impacts on reported revenues from the changes in the number of billing days and foreign currency exchange rates. The Company provides this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The impacts from the changes in billing days and foreign currency exchange rates are calculated as follows:

Billing days impact is calculated by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Relationships

Six Months Ended June 30,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022 Gross Margin





























































Contract talent solutions $ 398,636

$ 464,853

$ 398,636

$ 464,853

39.9 %

39.9 %

39.9 %

39.9 %

$ 822,261

$ 926,714

$ 822,261

$ 926,714

39.8 %

39.9 %

39.8 %

39.9 % Permanent placement talent

solutions 148,975

199,664

148,975

199,664

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

305,370

386,113

305,370

386,113

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 % Total talent solutions 547,611

664,517

547,611

664,517

47.7 %

48.7 %

47.7 %

48.7 %

1,127,631

1,312,827

1,127,631

1,312,827

47.6 %

48.5 %

47.6 %

48.5 % Protiviti 112,558

151,030

117,882

139,617

22.9 %

30.4 %

24.0 %

28.1 %

222,270

274,566

232,366

259,307

22.6 %

28.3 %

23.6 %

26.8 % Total $ 660,169

$ 815,547

$ 665,493

$ 804,134

40.3 %

43.8 %

40.6 %

43.2 %

$ 1,349,901

$ 1,587,393

$ 1,359,997

$ 1,572,134

40.2 %

43.2 %

40.5 %

42.7 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Gross Margin

























































As Reported $ 398,636 39.9 %

$ 148,975 99.8 %

$ 547,611 47.7 %

$ 112,558 22.9 %

$ 660,169 40.3 %

$ 464,853 39.9 %

$ 199,664 99.8 %

$ 664,517 48.7 %

$ 151,030 30.4 %

$ 815,547 43.8 % Adjustments (1) — —

— —

— —

5,324 1.1 %

5,324 0.3 %

— —

— —

— —

(11,413) (2.3 %)

(11,413) (0.6 %) As Adjusted $ 398,636 39.9 %

$ 148,975 99.8 %

$ 547,611 47.7 %

$ 117,882 24.0 %

$ 665,493 40.6 %

$ 464,853 39.9 %

$ 199,664 99.8 %

$ 664,517 48.7 %

$ 139,617 28.1 %

$ 804,134 43.2 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:



Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Gross Margin

























































As Reported $ 822,261 39.8 %

$ 305,370 99.8 %

$ 1,127,631 47.6 %

$ 222,270 22.6 %

$ 1,349,901 40.2 %

$ 926,714 39.9 %

$ 386,113 99.8 %

$ 1,312,827 48.5 %

$ 274,566 28.3 %

$ 1,587,393 43.2 % Adjustments (1) — —

— —

— —

10,096 1.0 %

10,096 0.3 %

— —

— —

— —

(15,259) (1.5 %)

(15,259) (0.5 %) As Adjusted $ 822,261 39.8 %

$ 305,370 99.8 %

$ 1,127,631 47.6 %

$ 232,366 23.6 %

$ 1,359,997 40.5 %

$ 926,714 39.9 %

$ 386,113 99.8 %

$ 1,312,827 48.5 %

$ 259,307 26.8 %

$ 1,572,134 42.7 %





(1) Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to Protiviti operations are included in costs of services, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Relationships

Six Months Ended June 30,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022 Selling, General and

Administrative Expenses





























































Contract talent solutions $ 337,742

$ 284,090

$ 317,320

$ 331,286

33.8 %

24.4 %

31.8 %

28.4 %

$ 679,464

$ 589,424

$ 638,799

$ 659,901

32.9 %

25.4 %

30.9 %

28.4 % Permanent placement talent

solutions 129,846

155,900

127,245

162,913

87.0 %

77.9 %

85.3 %

81.4 %

264,690

302,147

259,813

312,034

86.5 %

78.1 %

84.9 %

80.7 % Total talent solutions 467,588

439,990

444,565

494,199

40.7 %

32.2 %

38.7 %

36.2 %

944,154

891,571

898,612

971,935

39.8 %

32.9 %

37.9 %

35.9 % Protiviti 74,316

69,404

74,316

69,404

15.1 %

14.0 %

15.1 %

14.0 %

149,979

132,017

149,979

132,017

15.2 %

13.6 %

15.2 %

13.6 % Total $ 541,904

$ 509,394

$ 518,881

$ 563,603

33.1 %

27.3 %

31.6 %

30.3 %

$ 1,094,133

$ 1,023,588

$ 1,048,591

$ 1,103,952

32.6 %

27.8 %

31.2 %

30.0 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

























































As Reported $ 337,742 33.8 %

$ 129,846 87.0 %

$ 467,588 40.7 %

$ 74,316 15.1 %

$ 541,904 33.1 %

$ 284,090 24.4 %

$ 155,900 77.9 %

$ 439,990 32.2 %

$ 69,404 14.0 %

$ 509,394 27.3 % Adjustments (1) (20,422) (2.0 %)

(2,601) (1.7 %)

(23,023) (2.0 %)

— —

(23,023) (1.5 %)

47,196 4.0 %

7,013 3.5 %

54,209 4.0 %

— —

54,209 3.0 % As Adjusted $ 317,320 31.8 %

$ 127,245 85.3 %

$ 444,565 38.7 %

$ 74,316 15.1 %

$ 518,881 31.6 %

$ 331,286 28.4 %

$ 162,913 81.4 %

$ 494,199 36.2 %

$ 69,404 14.0 %

$ 563,603 30.3 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:



Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

























































As Reported $ 679,464 32.9 %

$ 264,690 86.5 %

$ 944,154 39.8 %

$ 149,979 15.2 %

$ 1,094,133 32.6 %

$ 589,424 25.4 %

$ 302,147 78.1 %

$ 891,571 32.9 %

$ 132,017 13.6 %

$ 1,023,588 27.8 % Adjustments (1) (40,665) (2.0 %)

(4,877) (1.6 %)

(45,542) (1.9) %

— —

(45,542) (1.4 %)

70,477 3.0 %

9,887 2.6 %

80,364 3.0 %

— —

80,364 2.2 % As Adjusted $ 638,799 30.9 %

$ 259,813 84.9 %

$ 898,612 37.9 %

$ 149,979 15.2 %

$ 1,048,591 31.2 %

$ 659,901 28.4 %

$ 312,034 80.7 %

$ 971,935 35.9 %

$ 132,017 13.6 %

$ 1,103,952 30.0 %





(1) Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

COMBINED SEGMENT INCOME (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands)

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP combined segment income to reported income before income taxes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Income before income taxes $ 151,211 9.2 %

$ 240,833 12.9 %

$ 320,109 9.5 %

$ 468,233 12.7 % Interest income, net (5,320) (0.3 %)

(718) 0.0 %

(10,145) (0.2 %)

(884) 0.0 % Amortization of intangible assets 721 0.0 %

416 0.0 %

1,442 0.0 %

833 0.0 % Combined segment income $ 146,612 8.9 %

$ 240,531 12.9 %

$ 311,406 9.3 %

$ 468,182 12.7 %

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):





Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Reported)

Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Adjusted)



2022

2023

2022

2023



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2 Global















































Finance and accounting

33.5

22.1

9.9

-0.1

-3.0

-11.0

34.6

24.4

12.8

2.9

-3.1

-10.8 Administrative and customer

support

29.2

4.2

-10.3

-21.2

-23.0

-23.0

30.5

6.3

-7.8

-18.8

-23.2

-23.0 Technology

23.9

12.3

0.6

-2.1

-9.0

-16.7

24.6

13.9

2.5

0.5

-9.3

-16.2 Elimination of intersegment

revenues (1)

38.9

-3.8

-23.1

-14.5

-12.8

-16.5

40.1

-1.9

-20.8

-11.5

-12.7

-16.5 Total contract talent solutions

30.0

19.2

8.1

-4.0

-7.8

-14.3

31.0

21.3

10.7

-1.2

-8.0

-14.0 Permanent placement talent

solutions

67.2

39.3

16.5

-1.4

-16.1

-25.4

68.8

42.6

20.3

2.4

-15.8

-25.0 Total talent solutions

34.1

21.7

9.2

-3.7

-9.0

-15.9

35.2

24.0

12.0

-0.8

-9.1

-15.6 Protiviti

18.9

8.4

2.0

0.8

4.6

-1.2

20.0

10.8

4.8

4.0

4.4

-1.0 Total

29.8

17.9

7.1

-2.4

-5.4

-12.0

30.9

20.2

9.9

0.6

-5.6

-11.7

















































United States















































Contract talent solutions

33.4

22.7

11.3

-3.4

-8.6

-16.0

33.4

22.7

11.3

-2.9

-9.9

-15.9 Permanent placement talent

solutions

78.3

44.3

22.4

1.4

-16.9

-26.2

78.3

44.3

22.4

1.9

-18.1

-26.1 Total talent solutions

37.8

25.2

12.6

-2.9

-9.7

-17.4

37.8

25.2

12.6

-2.4

-11.0

-17.2 Protiviti

17.0

8.3

4.1

3.6

7.5

-2.4

17.0

8.3

4.1

4.1

5.9

-2.3 Total

31.7

20.2

10.0

-1.1

-5.2

-13.3

31.7

20.2

10.0

-0.6

-6.6

-13.2

















































International















































Contract talent solutions

18.5

7.0

-3.2

-6.3

-4.7

-7.6

23.5

16.6

8.7

5.3

-1.2

-6.2 Permanent placement talent

solutions

44.7

28.0

2.9

-7.5

-14.0

-23.4

50.0

39.0

15.4

4.3

-10.5

-21.9 Total talent solutions

22.5

10.5

-2.2

-6.5

-6.4

-10.6

27.5

20.3

9.8

5.2

-2.9

-9.2 Protiviti

26.2

8.6

-6.3

-9.2

-5.7

3.3

32.3

20.6

7.3

3.7

-1.5

4.2 Total

23.4

10.0

-3.3

-7.3

-6.2

-7.0

28.7

20.4

9.1

4.8

-2.5

-5.8





(1) Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates the billing day impact by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 10-12.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL



Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023 Finance and accounting























As Reported

33.5

22.1

9.9

-0.1

-3.0

-11.0 Billing Days Impact

-0.2

0.0

0.2

0.8

-1.3

0.1 Currency Impact

1.3

2.3

2.7

2.2

1.2

0.1 As Adjusted

34.6

24.4

12.8

2.9

-3.1

-10.8

























Administrative and customer support























As Reported

29.2

4.2

-10.3

-21.2

-23.0

-23.0 Billing Days Impact

-0.2

0.0

0.1

0.7

-1.1

0.1 Currency Impact

1.5

2.1

2.4

1.7

0.9

-0.1 As Adjusted

30.5

6.3

-7.8

-18.8

-23.2

-23.0

























Technology























As Reported

23.9

12.3

0.6

-2.1

-9.0

-16.7 Billing Days Impact

-0.2

0.0

0.1

0.9

-1.3

0.1 Currency Impact

0.9

1.6

1.8

1.7

1.0

0.4 As Adjusted

24.6

13.9

2.5

0.5

-9.3

-16.2

























Elimination of intersegment revenues























As Reported

38.9

-3.8

-23.1

-14.5

-12.8

-16.5 Billing Days Impact

-0.2

0.0

0.2

0.8

-1.3

0.1 Currency Impact

1.4

1.9

2.1

2.2

1.4

-0.1 As Adjusted

40.1

-1.9

-20.8

-11.5

-12.7

-16.5

























Total contract talent solutions























As Reported

30.0

19.2

8.1

-4.0

-7.8

-14.3 Billing Days Impact

-0.2

0.0

0.1

0.8

-1.3

0.1 Currency Impact

1.2

2.1

2.5

2.0

1.1

0.2 As Adjusted

31.0

21.3

10.7

-1.2

-8.0

-14.0

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

67.2

39.3

16.5

-1.4

-16.1

-25.4 Billing Days Impact

-0.3

0.0

0.2

0.8

-1.1

0.1 Currency Impact

1.9

3.3

3.6

3.0

1.4

0.3 As Adjusted

68.8

42.6

20.3

2.4

-15.8

-25.0

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

34.1

21.7

9.2

-3.7

-9.0

-15.9 Billing Days Impact

-0.2

0.0

0.1

0.8

-1.2

0.1 Currency Impact

1.3

2.3

2.7

2.1

1.1

0.2 As Adjusted

35.2

24.0

12.0

-0.8

-9.1

-15.6

























Protiviti























As Reported

18.9

8.4

2.0

0.8

4.6

-1.2 Billing Days Impact

-0.2

0.0

0.2

0.8

-1.5

0.2 Currency Impact

1.3

2.4

2.6

2.4

1.3

0.0 As Adjusted

20.0

10.8

4.8

4.0

4.4

-1.0

























Total























As Reported

29.8

17.9

7.1

-2.4

-5.4

-12.0 Billing Days Impact

-0.2

0.0

0.2

0.8

-1.4

0.2 Currency Impact

1.3

2.3

2.6

2.2

1.2

0.1 As Adjusted

30.9

20.2

9.9

0.6

-5.6

-11.7

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES



Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

33.4

22.7

11.3

-3.4

-8.6

-16.0 Billing Days Impact

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.5

-1.3

0.1 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

33.4

22.7

11.3

-2.9

-9.9

-15.9

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

78.3

44.3

22.4

1.4

-16.9

-26.2 Billing Days Impact

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.5

-1.2

0.1 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

78.3

44.3

22.4

1.9

-18.1

-26.1

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

37.8

25.2

12.6

-2.9

-9.7

-17.4 Billing Days Impact

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.5

-1.3

0.2 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

37.8

25.2

12.6

-2.4

-11.0

-17.2

























Protiviti























As Reported

17.0

8.3

4.1

3.6

7.5

-2.4 Billing Days Impact

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.5

-1.6

0.1 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

17.0

8.3

4.1

4.1

5.9

-2.3

























Total























As Reported

31.7

20.2

10.0

-1.1

-5.2

-13.3 Billing Days Impact

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.5

-1.4

0.1 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

31.7

20.2

10.0

-0.6

-6.6

-13.2

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL



Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

18.5

7.0

-3.2

-6.3

-4.7

-7.6 Billing Days Impact

-0.4

0.2

0.5

2.1

-1.7

0.6 Currency Impact

5.4

9.4

11.4

9.5

5.2

0.8 As Adjusted

23.5

16.6

8.7

5.3

-1.2

-6.2

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

44.7

28.0

2.9

-7.5

-14.0

-23.4 Billing Days Impact

-0.5

0.2

0.6

2.2

-1.6

0.5 Currency Impact

5.8

10.8

11.9

9.6

5.1

1.0 As Adjusted

50.0

39.0

15.4

4.3

-10.5

-21.9

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

22.5

10.5

-2.2

-6.5

-6.4

-10.6 Billing Days Impact

-0.4

0.1

0.5

2.2

-1.7

0.6 Currency Impact

5.4

9.7

11.5

9.5

5.2

0.8 As Adjusted

27.5

20.3

9.8

5.2

-2.9

-9.2

























Protiviti























As Reported

26.2

8.6

-6.3

-9.2

-5.7

3.3 Billing Days Impact

-0.5

0.2

0.5

2.1

-1.7

0.7 Currency Impact

6.6

11.8

13.1

10.8

5.9

0.2 As Adjusted

32.3

20.6

7.3

3.7

-1.5

4.2

























Total























As Reported

23.4

10.0

-3.3

-7.3

-6.2

-7.0 Billing Days Impact

-0.4

0.2

0.5

2.2

-1.7

0.5 Currency Impact

5.7

10.2

11.9

9.9

5.4

0.7 As Adjusted

28.7

20.4

9.1

4.8

-2.5

-5.8

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Robert Half