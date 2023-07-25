Leading by example with world class digital infrastructure hub

4 way Memorandum of Understanding signed to explore developing Digital infrastructure hub including international submarine cable project, data centers, fiber infrastructure, cloud and Internet

DUBAI, UAE, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Telecom Co. Ltd. ("Salam") a fully licensed Fixed, Mobile, Data and Voice services provider that owns telecommunications infrastructure across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ("KSA") has teamed up with Khazzan Information Technology Co. ("EDGNEX Data Centres by Damac ") that designs, builds and operates data centers across the Kingdom, along with Cinturion Corp Ltd., a global provider of integrated submarine and terrestrial capacity-based network solutions and Emaar, The Economic City (EEC)– the master developer of King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) - to sign a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement in the area of Telecom & Digital Infrastructure whilst contributing to the Saudi 2030 Telecommunication Transformation Vision lead by Ministry of Communication and Information Technology ("MCIT").

The Parties have identified a common interest in Exploring the opportunity to develop digital infrastructure hub that will include initiatives such as an international submarine cable project, data centers, fiber infrastructure, cloud, and Internet, among others and building of a seamless and innovative digital experience in KAEC that aims to become an intelligent national city contributing to the transformation program and accelerating digital economy and quality of life programs under the #Vision 2030.

"As a recognized Telecom & ICT Service provider, SALAM is delighted to participate with distinguished parties in this strategic initiative that goes in-line with the Saudi National Digital Economy Strategy and SALAM's transformation plans. Creating an Integrated Digital Hub enables multi-services to all targeted customers national and globally from one place, said Ahmed Al-Anqari, Chief Executive Officer, SALAM"

"We are not just building world-class data centres we are aiming to create and innovate hyper-connected digital hubs with highly secure facilities and connectivity to give customers direct and reliable access to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's digital economy. We are supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and this is another great milestone for our business in the KSA," said Aqil Jaffer Ali– Senior Vice President at DAMAC Group.

"Our partnership with Salam, EDGNEX Data Centers, and Cinturion is another step towards making KAEC one of the world's leading digital hubs. This collaboration will greatly contribute to our city's reputation as a vision ready platform, making KAEC an ideal destination for the latest and greatest up-to-date digital infrastructure technology. It reinforces our commitment to continuing the city's growth in its role as an ultramodern ecosystem that has all the ingredients of a national economic enabler," said Cyril Piaia, CEO of KAEC.

"We are excited to team up with Salam, EDGNEX Data Centers and KAEC, to explore establishing an Open-Access carrier neutral cable landing station in KSA. Their trust in Cinturion's management team and our international network reinforces our dedication to provide their customers with greater connectivity and global reach," said Greg Varisco, Chief Executive Officer, Cinturion.

Salam is a Saudi leading telecommunications company based in Saudi Arabia offering next-generation ICT solutions for broadband, National and International Connectivity, Data Center Services, cloud computing, managed services, cybersecurity services, satellite services and Internet services to government, businesses, wholesale (Carriers & Service Providers) and consumer sectors. Salam provides market-leading enterprise and wholesale ICT solutions, as well as fixed and mobile services for Saudi Arabia's new digital generation. Salam was named the fastest growing and most innovative Saudi telco brand in 2022, driven by its commitment to play an active role in the Kingdom's digital transformation journey.

EDGNEX Data Centres by Damac is formerly DAMAC Data Centres, is building data centres in Dammam and Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). These data centres will deliver a combined IT capacity of 55 megawatts by 2025. The investment in the Kingdom of circa USD $600 million is part of USD$1 billion data centre development strategy. In March 2023, EDGNEX Data Centres by Damac signed a long-term agreement with the King Hussein Business Park to develop a data centre in Amman, Jordan continuing our commitment to the growth of the digital economy in the Middle East.

KAEC King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) is centrally located on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia. Located a short distance north of Jeddah, KAEC is a 185 square kilometer city anchored by King Abdullah Port—recently named by the World Bank as the most efficient port in the world—and KAEC Industrial Valley, which is focused on logistics and light manufacturing. Over 100 multinational and Saudi companies have already made their home in KAEC, engaging in diverse activities ranging from advanced logistics to automotive, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, packaging, and building materials manufacturing. KAEC is directly connected to the Haramain high speed railway network and the Saudi National Highways grid, making the city a key node along the Red Sea economic corridor.

KAEC also offers a modern leisure and tourism district which includes over 40km of pristine coastline, several hotels and the award-winning Royal Greens international tournament golf course. In 2021, the city welcomed over 1 million visitors, and has developed a range of lifestyle residential communities for its growing population of full-time residents and second home owners.

With its strategic location, advanced infrastructure and investor-friendly regulation, KAEC is a ready-made platform for Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiatives. The city serves as a testbed for new government initiatives, has been host of pioneering national events, and is a preferred site for large-scale, strategic projects across many key sectors. A prime example of the country's commitment to private-public partnership, KAEC is actively contributing to national objectives embodied in Vision 2030, from attracting foreign direct investment to developing the tourism sector, promoting sports, entertainment and the arts, creating new jobs, and growing non-oil exports through companies operating in its Industrial Valley.

KAEC welcomes third party investors, real estate developers and operators to realize their projects and ambitions in the city and accelerate its development. Emaar, The Economic City (EEC) is the master developer of the city and acts as the master planner, primary infrastructure developer, enabler and facilitator of KAEC. EEC is a Tadawul-listed public joint stock Saudi company established in 2006 and is 25% owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Cinturion is a global provider of integrated submarine and terrestrial capacity-based network solutions have designed and developed a cable system that will be a bridge between East and West with the KSA sitting at its nexus. With its key management having a long history of involvement in the development and implementation of submarine telecommunications cable systems worldwide, is focused on the development of new fiber-optic networks utilizing the latest submarine cable systems coupled with the latest terrestrial technology for greenfield or underserved markets. The strength of Cinturion comes from its diverse and experienced members' profiles that includes senior management, technical, financial, project management, systems engineering and sales, representing all the core elements required for successfully implementing major international systems.

