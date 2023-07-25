Herbalife Releases Second Global Sustainability Report

New Report Underscores the Global Health and Wellness Company's Commitments to Product, People and Planet

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier health and wellness company, Herbalife, today released its second Global Sustainability Report: Live Your Best Life. The report covers the impacts the Company made from 2021-2022 and provides transparency into its sustainable business practices and commitments across three priority areas: quality product, healthy people and communities, and a thriving planet.

"Herbalife is built on a proud legacy of helping people live their best lives and today this purpose is more important than ever," said Michael Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Herbalife. "As we look to the future, we are modernizing our business to meet the needs of our distributors, customers, employees, investors, and communities, while meeting our commitments to sustainable and integrated business practices and products that improve the overall health of our communities and the impact on our planet."

Prioritizing the areas where the Company can have the greatest impact, Herbalife's Global Sustainability strategy focuses on environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and transparent governance practices. This strategy is informed by stakeholder priorities, enterprise risks and is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In 2022, Herbalife conducted a formal stakeholder assessment to gather insight on its sustainability performance, priorities, and how the company could enhance its sustainability transparency and reporting. This assessment allowed Herbalife to identify the most significant sustainability issues facing the company.

The Herbalife 2021-2022 Global Sustainability Report highlights the company's achievements in each of the three priority areas, including:

Quality Product

Launched 27 new products and 27 new flavors of existing products across 95 markets

Maintained recognition as the World's #1 brand for Weight Management and Well-being*, as well as World's #1 brand in Health Shakes**

Received more than 40 awards and recognitions for product quality and excellence

Of the 12,000 nutrition clubs owned by Herbalife Independent Distributors in the United States , 79% were within a five-mile radius of a food desert in 2022, providing affordable access to nutrient-dense Herbalife products

Healthy People

Won "America's Best Employers for Diversity" and "America's Best Midsized Employers" by Forbes in 2022, and 'Elite 8' Employer in Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces Awards in 2021

Received 10 awards for best-in-class offerings for its HN Grow mobile app, which delivers educational training to its independent distributors

Partnered with government organizations across Mexico , Brazil , Indonesia , and India , that support campaigns on obesity and noncommunicable disease prevention through healthy lifestyle and nutrition education, food handling and hygiene

Expanded partnership with nonprofit organizations World Food Program USA , Global Food Banking Network, Feed the Children, among others, to include more than 20 programs focused on health wellness and nutrition worldwide

Thriving Planet

Removed 322 metric tons of virgin plastic (representing 2.5% of total plastic use) from its product packaging by including 25% recycled materials (PCR) into its Formula 1 product packaging in select markets

Recycled 5,475 metric tons of plastic and the materials from its sales and distribution centers in over 30 markets around the world

Improved efficiencies across Herbalife Innovation and Manufacturing (HIM) facilities in U.S. and China , as well as office facilities in U.S. and Mexico , and launched solar-powered office space in Costa Rica that supports emission reductions

Set targets to assess 80% of our product ingredient suppliers for sustainable practices by 2025 and 100% of our soy and cocoa suppliers by 2025

Additionally, through the generous support of the Company's independent distributors and employees, the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) continues to provide the proper nutrition and education necessary for the wellness of children and communities. HNF granted $5.12 million to 178 local organizations in 2022, benefitting 229,000 children worldwide.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle in order to live their best life.

* Source Euromonitor International Limited; per Consumer Health 2023ed, weight management and wellbeing definition; combined % RSP share GBO, 2022 data.

** Source Euromonitor International Limited; per Consumer Health 2023ed, Health Shake as per sports protein powder, sports protein RTDs, meal replacement, supplement nutrition drinks and protein supplements, combined % RSP share GBO, 2022 data.

