Greenhouse Announces Summer Product Release To Help Companies Efficiently Scale Their Hiring Processes

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse , the hiring operating system for people-first companies, today released several new features to support companies' strategic growth by helping them scale their hiring and onboarding processes more efficiently.

New features available to Greenhouse customers:

Greenhouse Recruiting is available in five additional languages: German, French, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese. Now all users have the ability to seamlessly navigate the product in their native language, improving the overall user experience and making it more accessible so companies can strategically grow their teams.

New user permissions in Greenhouse Onboarding allow organizations to be more flexible and focused in how they manage data for new hire cohorts, while enhancing the ability to build belonging and tailor onboarding to best suit global and hybrid team needs.

"To become great at hiring, companies need us to meet them where they are and speak their language, literally. We're excited to now offer the majority of Greenhouse Recruiting in five additional languages – German, French, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese – to all customers," said Robby Perdue, Group Product Manager at Greenhouse. "Now even more global talent teams have access to the best hiring software on the market to help them extend their reach and provide a structured, equitable and fair hiring process – to everyone. This is a major milestone and reflects our dedication to meeting the needs of our global user base."

Greenhouse Onboarding ensures organizations stay efficient when managing the multitude of tasks involved in onboarding talent, providing a great new hire experience every step of the way.

"We provide tools and technology to help support companies grow, and know that the onboarding process is an impactful step to engage and retain new team members and set them up for future success. With that in mind, Greenhouse Onboarding has added new permissions related to pending hires joining a new company and their assigned tasks, allowing companies to identify specific employees at their organization that can manage data specific to their location, department, employment status and more," shared Brian Donnellan, Group Product Manager at Greenhouse. "These flexible permissions will lead to operational efficiency and make it easier for global and scaling organizations to streamline their onboarding processes by surfacing only the most relevant data about cohorts to hiring managers and people ops professionals."

To find out more about these new features visit the Greenhouse blog . To learn more about Greenhouse Onboarding, request a demo .

