S&T BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 NET INCOME

INDIANA, Pa., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced net income of $34.5 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $39.8 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 and net income of $28.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/S&T Bancorp, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Second Quarter of 2023 Highlights:

Solid return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.51%, return on average equity (ROE) of 11.23% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 16.32% compared to ROA of 1.77%, ROE of 13.38% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 19.61% for the first quarter of 2023.

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) increased 7 basis points to 2.30% compared to 2.23% for the first quarter of 2023.

Net interest margin (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) remains strong at 4.22% compared to 4.32% in the first quarter of 2023.

Expenses were well controlled with an efficiency ratio of 48.21% compared to 50.42% in the first quarter of 2023.

Total portfolio loans increased $68.5 million , or 3.8% annualized, compared to March 31, 2023 .

Total deposits of $7.1 billion remain relatively unchanged compared to March 31, 2023 .

Nonperforming assets decreased $9.7 million to $18.0 million , or 0.25% of total loans plus OREO, compared to 0.38% at March 31, 2023 .

Net charge-offs of $11.0 million , or 0.60% of average loans (annualized), compared to net recoveries of $5.1 million , or 0.29% of average loans (annualized), in the first quarter of 2023.

"We delivered another quarter of solid core profitability driven by strong net interest income and well-controlled expenses," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "In addition to our financial performance, I am extremely pleased with our employees' efforts to live out our People-forward purpose. This was exemplified by our recent recognition on Forbes Best-In-State Banks 2023 list for the second consecutive year."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $88.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $88.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease of $0.7 million in net interest income was driven by higher funding costs, partially offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) remains strong at 4.22% compared to 4.32% in the prior quarter. The yield on total average loans increased 20 basis points to 6.01% compared to 5.81% in the first quarter of 2023 due to higher interest rates. Total interest-bearing deposit costs increased 41 basis points to 1.71% compared to 1.30% in the first quarter of 2023. Higher interest-bearing deposit costs primarily related to an increase in interest rates and a continued change in the mix of deposits with higher balances in certificates of deposit. Average certificate of deposit balances increased $183.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2023. Total borrowing costs increased 39 basis points to 5.52% compared to 5.13% in the first quarter of 2023. Average borrowings increased $95.7 million to $616.5 million compared to $520.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 due to loan growth and deposit balance declines.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets decreased $9.7 million to $18.0 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $27.7 million at March 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other real estate owned, or OREO, decreased 13 basis points to 0.25% at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.38% at March 31, 2023. Net loan charge-offs were $11.0 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to net loan recoveries of $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. Total net charge-offs of $11.0 million related to two commercial and industrial, or C&I, relationships. The provision for credit losses was $10.5 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase in the provision for credit losses related to higher net charge-offs compared to a net recovery in the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses was $105.8 million, or 1.44% of total portfolio loans, as of June 30, 2023 compared to $108.1 million, or 1.49%, at March 31, 2023. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses from the first quarter related to a charge-off of a $4.2 million specific reserve.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income increased $1.0 million to $14.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $13.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase mainly related to higher other income due to a gain on OREO of $0.6 million. Expenses were well controlled during the second quarter with an efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) of 48.21% compared to 50.42% in the first quarter of 2023. Noninterest expense was $49.6 million compared to $51.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $2.2 million mainly due to lower incentives compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $9.3 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to $9.2 billion at March 31, 2023. Total portfolio loans increased by $68.5 million, or 3.8% annualized, compared to March 31, 2023. The consumer loan portfolio increased $90.3 million with growth in residential mortgages of $97.6 million compared to March 31, 2023. The commercial loan portfolio decreased $21.7 million with growth in commercial real estate of $79.1 million offset by declines in commercial construction of $30.5 million and C&I of $70.3 million compared to March 31, 2023. Total deposits decreased $11.9 million, or 0.7% annualized, compared to March 31, 2023. Certificates of deposit increased $157.9 million compared to March 31, 2023 mainly due to an increase in brokered CDs of $100.0 million compared to March 31, 2023. Total borrowings increased $59.9 million to $624.0 million compared to $564.1 million at March 31, 2023 primarily related to loan growth.

S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies. Share repurchases were $20.0 million, or 739,426 shares, during the second quarter of 2023.

Conference Call

S&T will host its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 20, 2023. To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp, Inc.'s Investor Relations webpage www.stbancorp.com. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived at www.stbancorp.com for 12 months.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.3 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. S&T Bank was recently named by Forbes as a 2023 Best-in-State Bank. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," "believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our reputational risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the transition from LIBOR as a reference rate; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and employees; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; environmental, social and governance practices and disclosures, including climate change, hiring practices, the diversity of the work force, and racial and social justice issues; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to traditional measures presented in accordance with GAAP, our management uses, and this information contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value, return on average tangible shareholder's equity, PPNR to average assets, efficiency ratio, tangible common equity to tangible assets and net interest margin on an FTE basis. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our underlying operational performance and our business and performance trends as they facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the financial services industry. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable with non-GAAP measures which may be presented by other companies. See Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for more information related to these financial measures.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited







2023

2023

2022



Second

First

Second

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees $108,699

$102,724

$71,018

Investment Securities:











Taxable 7,806

7,457

5,995

Tax-exempt 215

214

484

Dividends 613

508

102

Total Interest and Dividend Income 117,333

110,903

77,599















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits 20,102

14,903

1,790

Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other 9,108

7,209

615

Total Interest Expense 29,210

22,112

2,405















NET INTEREST INCOME 88,123

88,791

75,194

Provision for credit losses 10,529

922

3,204

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 77,594

87,869

71,990















NONINTEREST INCOME











Debit and credit card 4,645

4,373

4,756

Service charges on deposit accounts 3,928

4,076

4,181

Wealth management 3,185

2,948

3,247

Mortgage banking 289

301

466

Other 2,144

1,492

(20)

Total Noninterest Income 14,191

13,190

12,630















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits 25,391

27,601

24,811

Data processing and information technology 4,177

4,258

4,104

Occupancy 3,710

3,835

3,634

Furniture, equipment and software 3,192

2,861

2,939

Professional services and legal 2,069

1,821

2,380

Marketing 1,459

1,853

1,524

Other taxes 1,322

1,790

1,682

FDIC insurance 1,032

1,012

882

Other 7,281

6,668

6,468

Total Noninterest Expense 49,633

51,699

48,424

Income Before Taxes 42,152

49,360

36,196

Income tax expense 7,685

9,561

7,338

Net Income $34,467

$39,799

$28,858















Per Share Data











Shares outstanding at end of period 38,241,918

38,998,156

39,148,999

Average shares outstanding - diluted 38,614,022

39,032,062

39,099,631

Diluted earnings per share $0.89

$1.02

$0.74

Dividends declared per share $0.32

$0.32

$0.30

Dividend yield (annualized) 4.71 %

4.07 %

4.37 %

Dividends paid to net income 35.98 %

31.10 %

40.86 %

Book value $31.72

$31.48

$30.10

Tangible book value (1) $21.85

$21.81

$20.44

Market value $27.19

$31.45

$27.43















Profitability Ratios (Annualized)











Return on average assets 1.51 %

1.77 %

1.25 %

Return on average shareholders' equity 11.23 %

13.38 %

9.83 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(2) 16.32 %

19.61 %

14.63 %

Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(3) 2.30 %

2.23 %

1.71 %

Efficiency ratio (FTE)(4) 48.21 %

50.42 %

54.82 %

















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited











Six Months Ended June 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2023

2022

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees



$211,423

$135,611

Investment Securities:











Taxable



15,263

10,931

Tax-exempt



429

966

Dividends



1,121

200

Total Interest and Dividend Income



228,236

147,708















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits



35,005

3,643

Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other



16,317

1,138

Total Interest Expense



51,322

4,781















NET INTEREST INCOME



176,914

142,927

Provision for credit losses



11,451

2,692

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



165,463

140,235















NONINTEREST INCOME











Debit and credit card



9,018

9,819

Service charges on deposit accounts



8,004

8,155

Wealth management



6,133

6,489

Mortgage banking



590

1,481

Other



3,636

1,912

Total Noninterest Income



27,381

27,856















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits



52,992

48,523

Data processing and information technology



8,435

8,539

Occupancy



7,545

7,516

Furniture, equipment and software



6,053

5,716

Professional services and legal



3,890

4,329

Marketing



3,312

2,885

Other taxes



3,112

3,219

FDIC insurance



2,044

1,819

Other



13,949

13,292

Total Noninterest Expense



101,332

95,838

Income Before Taxes



91,512

72,253

Income tax expense



17,246

14,252















Net Income



$74,266

$58,001















Per Share Data











Average shares outstanding - diluted



38,821,886

39,095,716

Diluted earnings per share



$1.91

$1.48

Dividends declared per share



$0.64

$0.59

Dividends paid to net income



33.48 %

39.96 %















Profitability Ratios (annualized)











Return on average assets



1.64 %

1.25 %

Return on average shareholders' equity



12.29 %

9.85 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(5)



17.93 %

14.62 %

Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(6)



2.27 %

1.62 %

Efficiency ratio (FTE)(7)



49.31 %

55.79 %













































S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited







2023

2023

2022



Second

First

Second

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

ASSETS











Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits $227,867

$244,152

$344,694

Securities, at fair value 970,372

998,708

1,068,576

Loans held for sale 541

81

1,311

Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate 3,224,180

3,145,079

3,191,670

Commercial and industrial 1,639,332

1,709,612

1,695,031

Commercial construction 363,100

393,658

410,425

Total Commercial Loans 5,226,612

5,248,349

5,297,126

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 1,286,771

1,189,220

975,108

Home equity 645,897

649,590

611,893

Installment and other consumer 115,634

119,843

119,938

Consumer construction 44,697

44,062

36,829

Total Consumer Loans 2,092,999

2,002,715

1,743,768

Total Portfolio Loans 7,319,611

7,251,064

7,040,894

Allowance for credit losses (105,757)

(108,113)

(98,095)

Total Portfolio Loans, Net 7,213,854

7,142,951

6,942,799

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost 31,271

30,262

7,949

Goodwill 373,424

373,424

373,424

Other assets 435,593

403,864

365,061

Total Assets $9,252,922

$9,193,442

$9,103,814















LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand $2,330,237

$2,468,638

$2,736,849

Interest-bearing demand 875,174

841,130

880,432

Money market 1,583,717

1,599,814

1,888,506

Savings 1,018,936

1,068,274

1,125,344

Certificates of deposit 1,333,146

1,175,238

981,116

Total Deposits 7,141,210

7,153,094

7,612,247















Borrowings:











Short-term borrowings 530,000

495,000

39,259

Long-term borrowings 39,513

14,628

21,988

Junior subordinated debt securities 54,483

54,468

54,423

Total Borrowings 623,996

564,096

115,670

Other liabilities 274,863

248,457

197,539

Total Liabilities 8,040,069

7,965,647

7,925,456















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Total Shareholders' Equity 1,212,853

1,227,795

1,178,358

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,252,922

$9,193,442

$9,103,814















Capitalization Ratios











Shareholders' equity / assets 13.11 %

13.36 %

12.94 %

Tangible common equity / tangible assets(9) 9.42 %

9.65 %

9.17 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.12 %

11.15 %

10.25 %

Common equity tier 1 capital 13.07 %

13.10 %

12.34 %

Risk-based capital - tier 1 13.47 %

13.50 %

12.74 %

Risk-based capital - total 15.06 %

15.09 %

14.23 %

















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited











2023

2023

2022





Second

First

Second



(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)













ASSETS













Interest-bearing deposits with banks $132,900 5.61 % $140,499 4.22 % $528,413 0.78 %

Securities, at fair value 983,349 2.54 % 1,000,609 2.51 % 1,024,106 2.19 %

Loans held for sale 92 6.87 % 126 6.39 % 1,406 3.95 %

Commercial real estate 3,176,154 5.62 % 3,132,382 5.45 % 3,197,406 4.14 %

Commercial and industrial 1,684,944 7.13 % 1,711,113 6.76 % 1,685,728 4.31 %

Commercial construction 384,329 7.63 % 388,795 7.23 % 404,856 3.78 %

Total Commercial Loans 5,245,427 6.25 % 5,232,290 6.01 % 5,287,990 4.16 %

Residential mortgage 1,229,129 4.52 % 1,144,821 4.43 % 939,756 3.98 %

Home equity 647,070 6.59 % 650,385 6.28 % 594,529 3.56 %

Installment and other consumer 118,641 8.28 % 122,873 7.80 % 119,041 5.36 %

Consumer construction 42,879 4.26 % 45,870 4.67 % 31,204 3.36 %

Total Consumer Loans 2,037,719 5.39 % 1,963,949 5.26 % 1,684,530 3.92 %

Total Portfolio Loans 7,283,146 6.01 % 7,196,239 5.81 % 6,972,520 4.11 %

Total Loans 7,283,238 6.01 % 7,196,365 5.81 % 6,973,926 4.11 %

Total other earning assets 37,003 7.26 % 34,720 6.71 % 8,939 3.69 %

Total Interest-earning Assets 8,436,490 5.61 % 8,372,193 5.39 % 8,535,384 3.67 %

Noninterest-earning assets 740,299

754,677

690,207



Total Assets $9,176,789

$9,126,870

$9,225,591



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing demand $847,776 0.58 % $824,623 0.33 % $979,514 0.07 %

Money market 1,599,051 2.13 % 1,670,988 1.88 % 1,930,852 0.15 %

Savings 1,037,924 0.38 % 1,090,137 0.30 % 1,118,346 0.05 %

Certificates of deposit 1,235,496 3.06 % 1,052,460 2.19 % 1,001,775 0.31 %

Total Interest-bearing Deposits 4,720,247 1.71 % 4,638,208 1.30 % 5,030,487 0.14 %

Securities sold under repurchase agreements — — % — — % 50,037 0.10 %

Short-term borrowings 529,013 5.39 % 451,668 4.93 % — — %

Long-term borrowings 32,980 4.14 % 14,689 2.71 % 22,072 2.01 %

Junior subordinated debt securities 54,474 7.62 % 54,458 7.50 % 54,413 3.62 %

Total Borrowings 616,467 5.52 % 520,815 5.13 % 126,522 1.95 %

Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities 49,572 5.06 % 54,669 4.58 % — — %

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 5,386,286 2.18 % 5,213,692 1.72 % 5,157,009 0.19 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,559,888

2,706,820

2,891,032



Shareholders' equity 1,230,615

1,206,358

1,177,550



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,176,789

$9,126,870

$9,225,591



















Net Interest Margin(10)

4.22 %

4.32 %

3.56 %



















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited















Six Months Ended June 30,



(dollars in thousands)



2023

2022



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)













ASSETS













Interest-bearing deposits with banks



$136,679 4.90 % $641,648 0.42 %

Securities, at fair value



991,931 2.52 % 1,013,219 2.14 %

Loans held for sale



108 6.60 % 1,475 3.72 %

Commercial real estate



3,154,390 5.54 % 3,227,156 3.89 %

Commercial and industrial



1,697,956 6.94 % 1,699,222 4.15 %

Commercial construction



386,549 7.43 % 407,048 3.54 %

Total Commercial Loans



5,238,895 6.13 % 5,333,426 3.95 %

Residential mortgage



1,187,208 4.48 % 918,132 4.00 %

Home equity



648,718 6.44 % 582,721 3.50 %

Installment and other consumer



120,746 8.04 % 114,531 5.40 %

Consumer construction



44,366 4.47 % 26,544 3.36 %

Total Consumer Loans



2,001,038 5.33 % 1,641,928 3.91 %

Total Portfolio Loans



7,239,933 5.91 % 6,975,354 3.94 %

Total Loans



7,240,041 5.91 % 6,976,829 3.94 %

Total other earning assets



35,868 6.99 % 9,108 3.54 %

Total Interest-earning Assets



8,404,519 5.50 % 8,640,804 3.47 %

Noninterest-earning assets



747,464

699,097



Total Assets



$9,151,983

$9,339,901



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing demand



$836,263 0.46 % $983,057 0.07 %

Money market



1,634,820 2.00 % 1,993,009 0.15 %

Savings



1,063,887 0.34 % 1,113,723 0.04 %

Certificates of deposit



1,144,484 2.66 % 1,035,793 0.32 %

Total Interest-bearing deposits



4,679,454 1.51 % 5,125,582 0.14 %

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



— — % 65,826 0.10 %

Short-term borrowings



490,554 5.18 % — — %

Long-term borrowings



23,885 3.71 % 22,190 1.98 %

Junior subordinated debt securities



54,466 7.56 % 54,406 3.29 %

Total Borrowings



568,905 5.34 % 142,422 1.61 %

Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities



52,107 4.81 % — — %

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities



5,300,466 1.95 % 5,268,004 0.18 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities



2,632,964

2,884,828



Shareholders' equity



1,218,553

1,187,069



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$9,151,983

$9,339,901



















Net Interest Margin(8)





4.27 %

3.35 %



S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited







2023

2023

2022





Second

First

Second



(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Nonaccrual Loans













Commercial loans:

% Loans

% Loans

% Loans

Commercial real estate $1,859 0.06 % $7,931 0.25 % $15,783 0.49 %

Commercial and industrial 4,842 0.30 % 9,348 0.55 % 4,454 0.26 %

Commercial construction 384 0.11 % 384 0.10 % 864 0.21 %

Total Nonaccrual Commercial Loans 7,085 0.14 % 17,663 0.34 % 21,101 0.40 %

Consumer loans:













Residential mortgage 4,167 0.32 % 4,749 0.40 % 8,137 0.83 %

Home equity 2,700 0.42 % 1,915 0.29 % 2,281 0.37 %

Installment and other consumer 367 0.32 % 317 0.26 % 256 0.21 %

Total Nonaccrual Consumer Loans 7,234 0.35 % 6,981 0.35 % 10,674 0.61 %

Total Nonaccrual Loans $14,319 0.20 % $24,644 0.34 % $31,775 0.45 %









2023

2023

2022



Second

First

Second

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Charge-offs $12,222

$4,459

$7,678

Recoveries (1,255)

(9,574)

(4,666)

Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) $10,967

($5,115)

$3,012















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Commercial loans:











Customer fraud $—

($9,329)

$—

Commercial real estate (1,030)

(25)

(125)

Commercial and industrial 11,296

3,948

2,712

Commercial construction —

(2)

—

Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) 10,266

(5,408)

2,587

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage (1)

9

13

Home equity (12)

31

6

Installment and other consumer 714

253

406

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs 701

293

425

Total Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) $10,967

($5,115)

$3,012



S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited











Six Months Ended June 30,

(dollars in thousands)



2023

2022

Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Charge-offs



$16,681

$8,661

Recoveries



(10,829)

(7,685)

Net Loan Charge-offs



$5,852

$976















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Commercial loans:











Customer fraud



($9,329)

$—

Commercial real estate



(1,055)

52

Commercial and industrial



15,244

205

Commercial construction



(2)

(1)

Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs



4,858

256

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage



8

94

Home equity



19

(14)

Installment and other consumer



967

640

Consumer construction



—

—

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs



994

720

Total Net Loan Charge-offs



$5,852

$976



















2023

2023

2022



Second

First

Second

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Asset Quality Data











Nonaccrual loans $14,319

$24,644

$31,775

OREO 3,666

3,076

7,046

Total nonperforming assets 17,985

27,720

38,821

Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing)* —

—

4,010

Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)* —

—

9,338

Total troubled debt restructurings* —

—

13,348

Nonaccrual loans / total loans 0.20 %

0.34 %

0.45 %

Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO 0.25 %

0.38 %

0.55 %

Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans 1.44 %

1.49 %

1.39 %

Allowance for credit losses / nonaccrual loans 739 %

439 %

309 %

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $10,967

($5,115)

$3,012

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) / average loans 0.60 %

(0.29 %)

0.17 %



*TDR's were eliminated as of January 1, 2023 as part of implementing ASU 2022-02, Financial Instruments Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures.







Six Months Ended June 30,

(dollars in thousands)



2023

2022

Asset Quality Data











Net loan charge-offs



$5,852

$976

Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans



0.16 %

0.03 %



S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited





Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:







2023

2023

2022



Second

First

Second

(dollars and shares in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $1,212,853

$1,227,795

$1,178,358

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (377,144)

(377,405)

(378,259)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $835,709

$850,390

$800,099

Common shares outstanding 38,242

38,998

39,149

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $21.85

$21.81

$20.44

Tangible book value is a preferred industry metric used to measure our company's value and commonly used by investors and analysts.













(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)











Net income (annualized) $138,248

$161,407

$115,750

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax 1,046

1,085

1,197

Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized) $139,294

$162,492

$116,947















Average total shareholders' equity $1,230,615

$1,206,358

$1,177,550

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (377,280)

(377,576)

(378,453)

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $853,335

$828,782

$799,097

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 16.32 %

19.61 %

14.63 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a key profitability metric used by management to measure financial performance.













(3) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)











Income before taxes $42,152

$49,360

$36,196

Plus: Provision for credit losses 10,529

922

3,204

Total $52,681

$50,282

$39,400

Total (annualized) (non-GAAP) $211,302

$203,921

$158,034

Average assets $9,176,789

$9,126,870

$9,225,591

Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP) 2.30 %

2.23 %

1.71 %

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses. We believe this to be a preferred industry measurement to help evaluate our ability to fund credit losses or build capital.













(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)











Noninterest expense $49,633

$51,699

$48,424















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income 88,123

88,791

75,194

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 639

555

506

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $88,762

$89,346

$75,700

Noninterest income 14,191

13,190

12,630

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income $102,953

$102,536

$88,330

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 48.21 %

50.42 %

54.82 %

The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), which ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited











Six Months Ended June 30,

(dollars in thousands)



2023

2022

(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)











Net income (annualized)



$149,763

$116,964

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax



1,066

1,236

Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)



$150,829

$118,200















Average total shareholders' equity



$1,218,553

$1,187,069

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability



(377,427)

(378,606)

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



$841,126

$808,463

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)



17.93 %

14.62 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a key profitability metric used by management to measure financial performance.













(6) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)











Income before taxes



$91,512

$72,253

Plus: Provision for credit losses



11,451

2,692

Total



$102,963

$74,945

Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)



$207,632

$151,132

Average assets



$9,151,983

$9,339,901

Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)



2.27 %

1.62 %

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses. We believe this to be a preferred industry measurement to help evaluate our ability to fund credit losses or build capital.













(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)











Noninterest expense



$101,332

$95,838















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



176,914

142,927

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,194

999

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$178,108

$143,926

Noninterest income



27,381

27,856

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income



$205,489

$171,782

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



49.31 %

55.79 %

The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), which ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.













(8) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Interest income and dividend income



$228,236

$147,708

Less: interest expense



(51,322)

(4,781)

Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



$176,914

$142,927

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,194

999

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$178,108

$143,926

Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)



$359,166

$290,236

Average interest-earning assets



$8,404,519

$8,640,804

Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)



4.27 %

3.35 %

The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP) adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited





Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:







2023

2023

2022



Second

First

Second

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(9) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $1,212,853

$1,227,795

$1,178,358

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (377,144)

(377,405)

(378,259)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $835,709

$850,390

$800,099















Total assets $9,252,922

$9,193,442

$9,103,814

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (377,144)

(377,405)

(378,259)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $8,875,778

$8,816,037

$8,725,555

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.42 %

9.65 %

9.17 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a preferred industry measurement to evaluate capital adequacy.













(10) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Interest income and dividend income $117,333

$110,903

$77,599

Less: interest expense (29,210)

(22,112)

(2,405)

Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income $88,123

$88,791

$75,194

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 639

555

506

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $88,762

$89,346

$75,700

Net interest income (FTE) (annualized) $356,022

$362,348

$303,633

Average interest-earning assets $8,436,490

$8,372,193

$8,535,384

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 4.22 %

4.32 %

3.56 %

The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP) adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.















View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.