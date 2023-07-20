Avail Medsystems Announces Participation Throughout the Society of Robotic Surgery (SRS) Annual Meeting

- Presentations and panel discussions to focus on the role that Avail and telepresence will play in surgical education, evolving digital operating room technology, and the future of surgical robotics

- Avail CEO Daniel Hawkins and Dr. Frederic Moll, the "father of robotic surgery," will discuss building the robotic ecosystem during a moderated lunch

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avail Medsystems , the digital hub of the operating room (OR) enabling the MedTech and healthcare industries to work smarter together to advance patient care, today announced it will participate as a platinum partner in the Society of Robotic Surgery (SRS) Annual Meeting to be held July 24-26, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia.

"The surgical robotics industry has grown tremendously since its inception, and I believe we are only at the cusp of what's possible," said Daniel Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, Avail Medsystems. "I look forward to speaking about the current and future capabilities of telepresence and its role in the robotic ecosystem, and it's an honor to once more share the stage with Dr. Fred Moll."

Daniel Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Avail Medsystems, has been invited to participate in the following presentations and panel discussions.

Monday, July 24, 2023

Avail Keynote, presented by Daniel Hawkins, CEO

Title: The OR Digital Hub: Building an Ecosystem Around the Robot

Time: 12:20-12:35 PM AEST*

Avail Lunch Presentation and Discussion

Title: An Ecosystem Built on Telepresence: How Industry and Healthcare Will Work Together to Maximize the Future of Surgical Robotics

Presenters : Daniel Hawkins , CEO of Avail Medsystems and Dr. Frederic Moll , Founder of Intuitive Surgical

Moderators: David Albala, MD, Chief of Urology, Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY , and Ray Leveillee , MD, Director, Bethesda Center for Advanced Robotics and Urologic Care

Time: 1 PM AEST*

Plenary II, Session I – Panel Participation

Title: The Future of Surgery: Robotics, Surgical AI and Advanced Imaging

Session II – Panel Participation

Title: Advanced Artificial Intelligence, Telepresence, Surgical Simulation, and Augmented Reality: Its Role in Surgical Education and Optimizing Outcomes

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Course 1 | Topic I: Idea Generation and Funding

Course Title: Innovation and Invention Forum: Taking an Idea Thru Fundraising, IDE, FDA Approval to Market

Course Time: 2:00-4:00 PM AEST*

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Course 3 | Surgical Education and Telepresence

Course Title: How Collecting Real-Time Surgical Data Will Guide the Future of Surgery

Presenting Topic: Building a Remote Network to Change the Way You Connect, Consult and Collaborate

Course Time: 2:00-4:00 PM AEST*

*Times subject to change. Check the SRS 2023 website for the latest schedule updates.

About Avail Medsystems

Avail enables the MedTech industry and healthcare providers to work together more often and more efficiently, harnessing expertise and technology in and out of the OR to accelerate the innovation, adoption, and reach of tools and techniques to improve patient care. Avail does this by placing a consistent, mobile, hardware platform with integrated software into operating rooms, audibly and visually connecting remote participants and serving as the hub for advanced digital capabilities including AI and machine learning, in a secure cloud-based digital telepresence network. Today, 50 MedTech organizations have contracted with Avail to rethink commercial models, reduce inefficiencies, and enhance the reach and timeliness of collaboration. Avail was founded in 2017 by MedTech veterans with a vision to leverage Silicon Valley technology expertise to evolve the industry and enable MedTech and healthcare to deliver the best care possible.

