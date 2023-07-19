WONDER INTEGRATED GROUP LAUNCHES NEW MARKETING CAMPAIGNS TO HELP CLOSED LOOP PARTNERS DRIVE REDUCTION IN SINGLE-USE PLASTIC BAG WASTE

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonder Integrated Group (WonderIN), a woman-owned integrated marketing agency located in New York, has launched a marketing campaign on behalf of Closed Loop Partners' Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag . This Spring, the Consortium launched its largest piloting initiative to date with two reusable bag pilots in three states, with multiple participating retailers including several of the Consortium's Partners.

A new campaign to help reduce single-use plastic bag waste amongst retail shoppers for a more sustainable future!

WonderIN is helping execute this multi-channel marketing campaign, supporting both pilots across the three states. The first pilot, " Bring Your Own Bag " encourages shoppers in metro Tucson and Denver to bring their own bags when they shop. The second pilot, " Returnable Bag " promotes a brand-new reusable bag solution that allows customers in New Jersey to purchase the bag at any participating store and then return that bag to receive a full refund. The reusable bag is then cleaned and put back into circulation.

"We are really excited to support a more sustainable future with this initiative. The campaign reaches and connects with customers along the entire shopper journey - reminding them to bring their own bags using signs at checkout, at retail parking lots, along bus transit routes, on social media, local print, through street team activations, and digital influencers." - added Charlotte White, CEO of WonderIN.

About Wonder Integrated Group:

WonderIN creates meaningful marketing campaigns for brands looking to make a positive impact. Offering one integrated solution, the agency handles all aspects of planning, creative design, media buying, social media management, video/content production, and website design & development. WonderIN has spent the last 8 years creating positive social impact by executing client campaigns for Planned Parenthood, The Aspen Institute, and RiseBoro Community Partnership.

About Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag:

The Beyond the Bag Initiative, launched by the Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag, aims to identify, pilot, and implement viable design solutions and models that more sustainably serve the purpose of the current retail bag. Closed Loop Partners' Center for the Circular Economy launched the Consortium with three Founding Partners, and the Consortium now includes 16 retailers today. Learn more about the Consortium here.

