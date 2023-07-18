TWISTED TEA HARD ICED TEA ENCOURAGES SHIRT-FREE SUMMER; CREATES FIRST-EVER BACK WAX FOR FANS WHO WANT A BACK AS SMOOTH AS THEIR HARD TEA

Just in Time for Peak Summer Heat, the Nation's No. 1 Hard Iced Tea Developed a Back Wax That Looks and Smells Like the Original Flavor for Rocking No Shirt with Confidence

BOSTON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the authority on outdoor day drinking, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea – America's favorite hard iced tea¹ – is always creating new ways to help fans crush teas under the sun. With peak beach weather in full swing, grabbing an ice-cold Twisted Tea and removing your shirt is one of the best ways to celebrate summer. But according to a recent survey, not all drinkers feel comfortable embracing a shirt-free tea. Groundbreaking data finds nearly one in three men avoid taking their shirts off during the summer out of embarrassment over their back hair. Not on Twisted Tea's watch!

To help drinkers or hairy-backed friends rock a shirt-free summer with confidence, Twisted Tea is launching the world's first-ever hard iced tea-inspired hair removal system: Twisted Tea Back Wax. This free, limited-edition kit features the iconic look and smell of Twisted Tea that fans know and love so they can say R.I.P. to unwanted back hair. Complete with ready-to-use hair removal strips and detailed instructions for optimal waxing, Twisted Tea Back Wax is a sugar-based, proprietary formula for those who want to bask in the summer sun without the protection of a natural sweater. The only item missing in the kit is an ice-cold Twisted Tea to help make the process more fun. Waxing instructions recommend stocking up at a local store before beginning the job.

Today through August 1, Twisted Tea Back Wax is available on the Twisted Tea Store while supplies last. Drops will occur at 12PM EST on the following days:

First Drop : Tuesday, 7/18

Second Drop : Thursday, 7/20

Third Drop : Tuesday, 7/25

Fourth Drop : Thursday, 7/27

Fifth Drop: Tuesday, 8/1

"Twisted Tea is all about celebrating our passionate community of fans and we want to make sure every single fan feels just as good as our hard iced tea tastes," said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Twisted Tea. "For those who need some extra confidence this summer, we're back with a ridiculously twisted invention designed just for them. From the beach to the backyard, whether proudly rocking body hair or looking for some help, Twisted Tea is here to provide nothing but fun and delicious refreshment this summer."

Twisted Tea Back Wax follows the launch of the Twisted Tea VasectomUndies in March 2023, which featured a unique pair of boxers with two strategically placed pouches for ice-cold cans of Twisted Tea to help ice post-vasectomy sore spots. Twisted Tea Back Wax brings yet another solution to some of life's most difficult moments. Cheers to that!

For more information on Twisted Tea, visit TwistedTea.com and follow @TwistedTea on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for additional details.

About Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea:

Twisted Tea, the No. 1 refreshing hard tea in the country, was founded in 2001 on the twisted promise that a hard iced tea should taste like real iced tea. Incredibly smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is made with real brewed tea for a delicious, easy to drink hard tea available in a variety of flavors, including fan favorites, Original and Half & Half. For more information, visit www.twistedtea.com.

¹Source: Circana MULO + Conv; L52WE 06/26/2023

