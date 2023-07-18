Stagwell's (STGW) Constellation Network Acquires Fast-Growing Tinsel Experiential Design

Women and Minority-Led Business Grew Tenfold in the Last Three Years

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, has acquired Tinsel Experiential Design (Tinsel), a marketing and design studio focused on immersive customer experiences and experiential engagement. Tinsel joins Stagwell's Constellation Network of agencies, complementing TEAM Enterprises with creative resources and integrated production capabilities to take on larger-scope projects.

Tinsel co-founders: clockwise, L-R: Liz Castelli, Erica Taylor Haskins, Adette C. Contreras (PRNewswire)

With Tinsel, Stagwell is all-in on expanding experiential offerings to clients.

"One of the main reasons we looked at Tinsel to begin with was the culture of humanity, collaboration, and creativity that shapes and guides the organization on a daily basis, making space for big ideas that have earned the agency a reputation for cutting-edge, avant garde design and creative concepts," said Justin Lewis, chair, Constellation Network. "This approach combined with their expertise in the physical part of brand building were the perfect blend for Constellation and the Stagwell network."

Tinsel, whose clients include Sony Music Entertainment, GitHub, Pfizer, and Uber, also brings environmental design, 3D renderings, and conference and corporate events experience, with special expertise in the B2B technology space.

"As the champions of experiential marketing within Stagwell, it's exciting to see Tinsel join the mix. The story of the three female founders – a unique blend of backgrounds, pure tenacity, and a touch of grace – is inspiring," said Dan Gregory, CEO, TEAM Enterprises. "Tinsel's distinct style and knack for creative problem-solving, especially in the B2B space, has us amped for the network. With Tinsel, Stagwell is all-in on expanding experiential offerings to clients."

"This milestone is a testament to the team's consistent high caliber of work, and we're excited to expand our service offerings even further, being able to continue delivering for our current client base and opening up more integrated marketing opportunities," said Adette C. Contreras, co-founder and CEO, Tinsel. "Having started at big agencies, this is a full-circle moment. We're grateful to find ourselves among a network of disruptors that share our entrepreneurial spirit and core values."

Stagwell has made thoughtful investments in response to the resurgence of experiential and immersive experiences, such as the development and growth of ARound, its shared augmented reality platform for large-scale venues, and Sport Beach, the first-ever hub at Cannes Lions dedicated to the cultural power of sport.

Tinsel will retain its brand, and its founders – Adette C. Contreras, Liz Castelli, and Erica Taylor Haskins – will remain in leadership roles. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Tinsel

Tinsel started in 2011 in Brooklyn, founded by Partners Liz Castelli, Adette C. Contreras, and Erica Taylor Haskins. Since then, it's grown to a multimillion-dollar company. With avant-garde aesthetics and the unmistakable personal touch of a boutique shop, Tinsel has established itself as an authority in a new breed of experiential design agency.

The Tinsel co-founders have participated in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program, Harvard's Leading High Growth Businesses, Berkeley Haas EMBA Program, The Women Presidents' Organization, and The Jackie Robinson Foundation. They have been honored as BizBash Top Event Professionals in the U.S. and as one of Harper's Bazaar Top Event Designers in the world.

About Constellation Network

Constellation is a formation of best-in-class agencies within Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) across marketing services from data, insights, creativity, technology, and experiential that deploys itself to seize clients' biggest opportunities and solve their toughest business problems at scale. The collective includes: 72andSunny, Brand Citizens, The Harris Poll, Hecho Studios, Instrument, Redscout and TEAM Enterprises.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

