LexisNexis Risk Solutions Recognized: Juniper Research Ranks Online Payment Fraud Technology Providers in Latest Report

Report illustrates the importance of employing technology that has both the breadth of capability and the access to the right analytics and insights to effectively defend against online payment fraud

ATLANTA, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Research® has recognized LexisNexis® Risk Solutions as leader in its Online Payment Fraud: Market Forecasts, Emerging Threats & Segment Analysis 2023-2028 report, which provides a visual representation of the competitive positioning of the leaders who solve for online payments fraud.

"We felt that LexisNexis Risk Solutions has a set of capabilities across its broad and extensive portfolio that can cover many of the key issues businesses are facing in the payment fraud prevention area," said Nick Maynard, Juniper Research's vice president of fintech market research. "LexisNexis Risk Solutions has both the breadth of capability and the access to the right analytics and insights to compete very effectively in online payments fraud. As such, we believe LexisNexis Risk Solutions is a very worthy winner of the number one position."

Analysts reviewed LexisNexis Risk Solutions on its extensive breadth of online anti-fraud products and services:

LexisNexis® Dynamic Decision Platform – Organizations access LexisNexis Risk Solutions fraud detection and prevention products via API calls to its Dynamic Decision Platform. Dynamic Decision Platform uses digital identity intelligence, behavioral analytics, machine learning and case management for clients to continually improve their decisions about risk and trust. It provides enhanced authentication, identity verification and fraud decisioning and is a core component of LexisNexis® Digital Identity Network®.

LexisNexis ® Bridger Insight ® XG – This fully integrated compliance platform enables organizations to consolidate compliance processes, standardize controls and bring enterprise-wide operational consistency. It boosts the efficiency of fraud prevention services through a single point of entry for a consistent user experience. It delivers significant efficiencies to the screening processes to drive down compliance costs, increase operational capacity and reduce cycle times. – This fully integrated compliance platform enables organizations to consolidate compliance processes, standardize controls and bring enterprise-wide operational consistency. It boosts the efficiency of Know Your Customer (KYC) processes by accessing identity verification, screening, due diligence andprevention services through a single point of entry for a consistent user experience. It delivers significant efficiencies to the screening processes to drive down compliance costs, increase operational capacity and reduce cycle times.

LexisNexis® Firco ™ Continuity – Firco™ Continuity is a leading, complete and scalable real-time transaction screening solution that ensures sanctions compliance and establishes readiness for regulatory scrutiny. It provides businesses with an end-to-end solution from the preparation of data to auditing of transaction screening, including filtering and alert remediation. Designed with speed, accuracy, flexibility and configurability in mind, Firco Continuity is available in the cloud or on premise, easily integrating with existing IT systems and is supported by technologies that enable optimal performance and scalability.

LexisNexis® RiskNarrative™ Platform – This orchestration platform helps solve costly challenges caused by siloed operations by unifying multiple customer onboarding, compliance and risk-based workflows within a single Application Program Interface (API) and platform environment. It delivers a single, real-time view of customer risk for more effective and continuously responsive, end-to-end financial crime management. Organizations can expedite risk decisions through this more holistic view that incorporates Know Your Customer (KYC), Know Your Business (KYB), Anti-Money Laundering (AML) activity, identity documentation, behavioral biometrics and enhanced fraud detection.

"We are so pleased that Juniper Research has recognized LexisNexis Risk Solutions as a leader in its Online Payment Fraud report," said Grayson Clarke, senior vice president, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "This is reflective of our ceaseless team effort of diligent work to keep ahead of the changing fraud landscape through organic, leading-edge innovation and strategic acquisitions of some of the finest anti-fraud technology in the world. We're dedicated to keeping both our clients and consumers safe and this leader ranking reflects our determination to excel in this area."

Visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and view 2023 Fraud and Identity Trends to learn more.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions includes seven brands that span multiple industries and sectors. We harness the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RELX.

