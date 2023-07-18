The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's 31st Annual Scenic Shore 150 Bike Tour Set to Ride the Shore for a Cure

RYE BROOK, N.Y., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 70 years, the global leader in the fight against blood cancers, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) has remained laser-focused on its mission priorities: Research, Education & Support, and Policy & Advocacy. This wouldn't be possible without the relentless work of thousands of participants and volunteers who raise funds through LLS's impactful events, like the its premier charity cycling event, Scenic Shore 150 Bike Tour.

Kicking off this Saturday in Mequon, Wisconsin on July 22, the 31st Annual Scenic Shore 150 Bike Tour is a two-day, 150-mile, fully supported cycling event that is open to riders of all ages and abilities. One of Wisconsin's most popular bike rides, the Scenic Shore 150 is the largest locally organized event for LLS and is a part of the organization's exemplary national campaign portfolio.

"We are so grateful for everyone involved in this year's 2023 Scenic Shore 150 Bike Tour — they are truly bringing us closer to a world without blood cancer," said Coker Powell, LLS chief development officer.

Event Details

Saturday, July 22, 2023

START: Mequon, WI

Riders will arrive in Mequon with the ride officially beginning at 7:30 am. After an inspiring opening ceremony, the 75-mile trek will begin. After arriving at UW-Manitowoc, the day will wrap up with an awards ceremony along the lakeside.

Sunday, July 23, 2023

END: Sunset Park, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Riders will begin the final 75-mile stretch toward Door County. Their hard work and achievements will be celebrated at the beachfront finish line party in Sunset Park.

As the leading source of free blood cancer information, education, and support, LLS helps blood cancer patients through a wide range of free services, ranging from clinical trial navigation to one-on-one nutrition consultations to support programs like Myeloma Link, which aims to break down barriers and address the needs of underserved populations.

Through events like Scenic Shore 150 Bike Tour, LLS has invested more than $1.6 billion since its inception in research to advance breakthrough therapies.

For more information or to get involved, visit, www.scenicshore150.org

Blood cancer patients and their families can contact the LLS Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

LLS is the only organization featured in the nonprofit category on both Fast Company's 2022 Brands That Matter list and the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators list. LLS stands out among brands around the world for its relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and mission impact.

