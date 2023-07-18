InteliChart Earns #1 Ranking in Patient Engagement by Black Book Research

Nationwide award measures performance in client experience, loyalty, and customer satisfaction

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InteliChart, a leading provider of patient engagement solutions for health care providers of all sizes, announced today that its platform ranked first in client satisfaction for patient engagement and consumer outreach solutions in a survey conducted by Black Book Research.

Black Book is a completely independent provider of competitive intelligence with a network of over 1.2 million healthcare IT users that are invited to contribute to various annual customer satisfaction polls. The patient engagement and consumer outreach solutions survey polled 1,142 health system executives, physicians, clinicians, and IT specialists from 993 providers, medical groups, clinics, and outpatient facilities using 18 key performance indicators (KPIs) to rank the top in-demand patient engagement technologies.

InteliChart earned the #1 ranking for client experience and operational excellence among 20 competitive solutions in the Patient Engagement and Consumer Outreach Solutions category. The company received top client ratings in 10 of the 18 KPIs Black Book measures including strategic alignment of client goals; training; scalability; client relationships and cultural fit; trust, accountability, transparency, and ethics; breadth of offerings; integration and interfaces; data security and patient privacy; customer service; and best of breed technology and process improvement.

This award signifies that InteliChart customers are leveraging the most comprehensive, secure, and reliable patient engagement platform on the market, backed by industry-leading customer support and service.

"Accolades from your clients are the ones that mean the most, which is why we're so proud of the Black Book award," said Gary Hamilton, CEO of InteliChart. "We build our patient engagement solutions around our clients' needs, and we will continue to evolve our offerings to give them the best possible technology to help them succeed."

Of the IT leaders that responded to the survey, 59% indicated that their organizations are actively seeking new patient engagement solutions to either enhance their current offering or replace subpar technology by Q4 2024.

InteliChart's Healthy Outcomes patient engagement platform includes a patient portal, online patient self-scheduling, digitized patient intake, automated patient outreach and reminders, virtual visits, and population health solutions that allow providers to monitor patients between visits. By empowering patients with the technology and information they need to actively manage their health, these solutions foster better communication, shared decision-making, and ultimately improve health outcomes.

Today, InteliChart integrates with more than 40 different EHR products and manages more than 77 million unique patient charts.

About InteliChart

InteliChart delivers Healthy Outcomes, the market-leading patient-engagement platform that helps providers attain superior patient outcomes. The Healthy Outcomes platform consists of Patient Portal, Family Portal, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey, Patient Schedule, Patient Activate, and Patient eHealth. Located in Charlotte, N.C., InteliChart was founded in 2010. Industry-leading EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems, and physician practices have selected InteliChart as their patient engagement platform, collectively representing 77 million patients. We integrate with 40-plus EHR products and deliver single integration API access to all the solutions on our Healthy Outcomes platform. For more information, visit www.intelichart.com.

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC provides vendor-neutral archival solutions and healthcare IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality-minded vendors, and prospective software and services buyers with comprehensive comparison data of the industry's top respected and competitively performing solutions vendors. The largest user opinion poll of its kind in healthcare IT, Black Book™ collects over 1,000,000 viewpoints on information technology and outsourced services vendor performance annually. www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

