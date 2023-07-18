FLASH GLOBAL SELECTS BRENT BERRY AS CHIEF SALES OFFICER

Berry leads global sales strategy, fueling Flash's rapidly growing services and market growth

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flash Global (Flash), a global service supply chain solutions provider, selects Brent Berry to join the executive team as Chief Sales Officer. In this role, Brent is responsible for accelerating Flash's growth with global clients, while bringing a consultative solution sales approach to expand service supply chain solutions with existing customers.

Flash Global (PRNewswire)

Brent brings more than 20 years of supply chain knowledge and experience to Flash, having held multiple senior leadership positions designing and growing global sales and account management. Most recently, Brent held the title of Executive Director of ITAD and Reverse Logistics within Ingram Micro, leading sales, account development, client onboarding, and service delivery.

"Brent's passion for client success, together with his wealth of experience, will drive our global sales focus, help us to broaden our solutions, and expand into new markets," says President and CEO of Flash, Sam Mikles. "His track record of selling and delivering strategic solutions will help us grow our business with existing clients and reach new clients across diverse industries and geographies."

"I am thrilled to join Flash Global during this exciting phase of growth and innovation," says Brent Berry. "I look forward to working alongside a passionate and talented executive team, driving revenue growth, fostering strong customer relationships, and achieving our company goals."

Hiring Brent as chief sales officer advances the next phase of growth for Flash, whose customers include Fortune 500 companies specializing in network hardware, network security, data storage, medical technology, retail, telecommunications, and energy sectors.

About Flash Global

Headquartered in New Jersey, Flash Global designs and implements end-to-end service supply chain strategies for rapidly expanding companies, including many of the world's top high-tech companies. Flash creates global solutions that are locally fueled, enabling companies to efficiently scale in countries worldwide. Companies leverage in-region and in-country expertise throughout Flash's worldwide infrastructure of distribution centers, a global customer response center, and forward stocking locations to seamlessly move products across international borders and serve their customer base. To learn more about Flash Global, visit www.flashglobal.com.

