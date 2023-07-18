AiRISTA Hires Dean Streck As New VP Of Professional Services And Support To Further Its Commitment To Customer Success

AiRISTA Hires Dean Streck As New VP Of Professional Services And Support To Further Its Commitment To Customer Success

SPARKS, Md., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AiRISTA , a leader in Real Time Location Services solutions (RTLS), is pleased to announce the addition of Dean Streck to its leadership team. In his role as Vice President of Professional Services and Support, Dean will lead organizations responsible for customer deployments, customization, and post-sale support.

AiRISTA Hires Dean Streck As New VP Of Professional Services And Support To Further Its Commitment To Customer Success

"The RTLS market is growing rapidly and a commitment to customer success will separate winning vendors from laggards," said Sy Sajjad, founder and CEO of AiRISTA. "Dean's track record and passion makes him perfectly suited to represent the voice of the customer at AiRISTA."

Prior to joining AiRISTA, Dean held various leadership positions in the technology industry, with a focus on customer success and support. He has a proven track record of delivering exceptional results and driving customer satisfaction. Dean's deep understanding of the RTLS market and his ability to align customer needs with product offerings make him an invaluable asset to AiRISTA. "I am thrilled to join the AiRISTA team and contribute to their mission of delivering innovative RTLS solutions to customers worldwide. I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated professionals and leveraging my expertise to further enhance the customer experience and drive success."

Dean holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from Lehigh University and is a graduate of Harvard Business School's OPM program.

About AiRISTA

AiRISTA's Location Services Solutions are the heart of some of the world's largest RTLS deployments representing hundreds of thousands of end points per customer in demanding environments like the California Department of State Hospitals, the US Defense Health Service, and Fortune 500 companies. AiRISTA was recognized as a LEADER in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services for a second consecutive year ( click for the complementary 2023 report). For details visit our web site or contact us for a demo ( salesinfo@airista.com ).

View original content:

SOURCE AiRISTA Flow