UNIVERSAL BEYOND BARS -- PRISON LIFE DOCUMENTARY-- EXTRAORDINARY SERIES LAUNCHED ON LFN

This Groundbreaking Documentary Offers Viewers a Unique Opportunity to Experience the Ins and Outs of the Prison System and of a Project Within the Prison Walls That Has Helped Many Lives

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Faith Network (LFN) on July 16 launched UNIVERSAL BEYOND BARS, a documentary comprising five chapters that transports viewers into the US prison system, into the mindset of a person with criminal behavior, and the opportunity to experience jaw-dropping stories of inmates and ex-offenders who experienced not only crime and confinement but also the power of love, faith, and redemption.

Universal Beyond Bars (PRNewswire)

UNIVERSAL BEYOND BARS will bring awareness to a trailblazing project, the Universal Beyond Bars Group (UBB), which since its beginnings in 2017, has positively impacted the lives of inmates through courses and continuous spiritual and emotional support. The results are seen and felt and have dismantled general misconceptions about inmates and ex-offenders. UBB originated from and receives full support from The Universal Church, a worldwide ministry active in over 180 countries.

UNIVERSAL BEYOND BARS introduces viewers to the team of UBB Volunteers dedicated to providing emotional support, unconditional acceptance, and spiritual guidance to prison inmates tormented by their past, unsure of the future, and searching for peace.

UNIVERSAL BEYOND BARS has five episodes, each 45 minutes long:

Episode 1: "What Makes a Criminal" – Sunday, July 16th

Episode 2: "Patrick Russo's Case" – Sunday, July 23rd

Episode 3: "Life in Prison" – Sunday, July 30th

Episode 4: "Drugs: A Shortcut to Prison" – Sunday, August 6th

Episode 5: "The Path to Redemption" – Sunday, August 13th

Debuting Sunday, July 16th at 7 PM CT / 8 PM ET, on LFN the first chapter of UNIVERSAL BEYOND BARS, "What Makes a Criminal," explains crime and our society's various forms of punishment. It sheds light on the functioning of the US prison system and the different types of facilities. It will feature insights from psychologists about criminal behavior and the human mind, and it will conclude by introducing Patrick Russo, a convict charged with capital murder, whose exclusive interview will be revealed in the upcoming chapter.

UNIVERSAL BEYOND BARS is available on over-the-air TV channels across the USA. Residents of NYC can tune-in on Channel 42.2, residents of Chicago, IL, on Channel 24.2, and residents of Philadelphia, PA, on Channel 8.3. For a list of more channels, please visit ulfn.org/listings.

ABOUT UBB: The Universal Beyond Bars Group (UBB) is one of the many outreach projects supported by The Universal Church (TUC). The UBB project was introduced to USA prisons in 2017 following proven success in other countries. It is established in 12 US states and is active in over 50 countries around the globe. It aims to help correctional facilities and prison staff promote positive change in offender behavior, reintegrating offenders into society and reducing recidivism rates. UBB's mission is to address the underlying factors that lead people to crime in the first place.

Website: universalbeyondbars.org

Instagram: @ubb_usa

Facebook: @universalbeyondbars Email: ubb@universal.org

ABOUT LFN: The LFN was launched on February 4th, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to positively impact the lives of its viewers by providing wholesome entertainment, inspiring storytelling, and motivational content that promotes communication, respect, community, and awareness. Today with over 15 channels across the USA and expanding to Canada and the Caribbean Islands, LFN was entirely founded with the help of donations from everyday community members who cherish the Gospels and the message of love, faith, and hope it shares.

Website: ulfn.org

Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Vimeo : @unilivingfaith

ABOUT THE UNIVERSAL CHURCH: The Universal Church was established over four decades ago in Brazil to express faith in the living God. As a Bible-based church, it aims to reveal the power of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit that can transform and save lives. It celebrated its 46th anniversary on July 9th, 2023. Today, it is active in over 140 countries and has over 360 locations in the USA open daily. The Universal Church is a worldwide ministry that holds deep love and respect for people from different cultures and backgrounds, promoting respect, understanding, faith, and love through spiritual counseling, prayer, and outreach projects. Only in the first semester of 2023, the 17 social programs sponsored by The Universal Church have benefited 5.4 million people in the countries where the ministry is involved in the community.

Website: universalchurchusa.org

Instagram and Facebook: @theuniversalchurch

YouTube: @TheUniversalChurchUSA

Bishop Macedo, founder of The Universal Church and UBB, joins Bishop Joshua and the UBB Team at the Thomas Goree Unit in Houston, TX. (PRNewswire)

UBB provides an intimate look into the lives of inmates and the circumstances that encarcerated them. Through down-to-earth advice, classes, and prayer, the UBB Team educates inmates on God's unconditional love and the power of Faith. (PRNewswire)

UBB's mission to provide support, counseling, and classes has helped hundreds of inmates across the country and has had a profound impact on their chances of successfully re-entering society. (PRNewswire)

Bishop Edir Macedo's special prayer and message lifted the spirits and encouraged the 170 inmates who attended. (PRNewswire)

