Momentum Commerce Grows Client Revenue 87% YoY on Prime Day 2023

BOSTON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Commerce , a modern digital retail consultancy, today announced a dramatic 87% year-over-year sales increase for the brands they manage on Amazon this Prime Day versus last year's July Prime Day event. Therabody and Hey Dude, two of Momentum Commerce's long-standing clients - were called out in Amazon's formal press release confirming that Prime Day 2023 was the retail site's biggest sale event in history.

These impressive growth numbers come against a more competitive backdrop on Amazon US as a whole. According to Momentum Commerce data drawn across the top 50,000 Amazon search terms:

Discounting activity on Amazon US during Prime Day 2023 was higher than Prime Day 2022

Sponsored Ads appearing in the top 10 results actually declined 5% year-over-year

These trends varied significantly across categories. To help the industry better understand prime day activity Momentum Commerce has updated it's completely free and interactive Amazon Brand Leaderboard with a special version to examine Prime Day 2023 performance

"In addition to deals and onsite search advertising, Prime Day 2023 was a massive success for Amazon's broader advertising ambitions," said John T Shea, CEO & Founder of Momentum Commerce. "Our teams worked tirelessly this year to support brands with innovative solutions for driving growth on Amazon while also creating a halo benefit on DTC sales."

Key tactics that rose in prominence this year included:

Amazon's Brand Referral Bonus Sending offsite traffic to Amazon and tracking sales with Amazon Attribution to take advantage of

Amazon Live to educate consumers about new and discounted products. Leveraging on-Amazon multimedia options like to educate consumers about new and discounted products.

Recruiting influencers on Instagram and TikTok to promote Prime Day deals

Activating full-funnel media programs with Amazon's Demand-Side Platform (DSP), and in particular using Amazon shopper data to target, buy, and measure advertising on streaming TV to increase branded search demand on Prime Day.

Momentum Commerce is a modern consultancy offering brands flexible technology and professional services to grow sales on digital retail platforms such as Amazon, Walmart.com and Target.com. Comprised of half technologists and half consultants, Momentum Commerce's team provides unrivaled data assets with a scientific approach to retail media management, insights services, and bespoke projects brands need to meet their growth goals. With a mission to be the most respected firm in the space, Momentum Commerce brand clients include emerging and enterprise brands such as Crocs, Chaps, Therabody, Level Home, XMONDO and many more. For more information, please visit https://momentumcommerce.com .

