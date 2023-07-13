Comfee Launches Prime Day with Sidewalk Pop-Up Giveaway in Long Island City, NYC

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comfee, a leading innovator in kitchen appliances, ignited the excitement of Prime Day earlier today with a captivating summer-themed sidewalk pop-up giveaway event in Long Island City, NYC.

Simultaneously, Comfee is pleased to announce an exclusive Prime Day sale for their highly acclaimed 12-in-1 Oven.

The Comfee 12-in-1 Oven is a versatile culinary powerhouse, providing users with a multitude of cooking options, including air frying, baking, broiling, toasting, and more. The sidewalk pop-up giveaway event in Long Island City showcased the oven's remarkable features and engaged the community in an interactive and informative experience.

Customers who attended the event were impressed by the Comfee 12-in-1 Oven and shared their excitement:

Mary Thompson, a local resident, exclaimed, "I was blown away by the Comfee 12-in-1 Oven! The air frying feature is a game-changer for me, as I can enjoy crispy and healthier versions of my favorite foods. It's a must-have appliance for any kitchen."

John Davis, an aspiring chef, commented, "The Comfee 12-in-1 Oven exceeded my expectations. The versatility it offers is unmatched. Whether I want to bake, broil, or toast, this oven has got it all covered. I'm looking forward to experimenting with various recipes."

Sarah Adams, a busy working professional, said, "I'm always on the lookout for appliances that can simplify my cooking process. The Comfee 12-in-1 Oven fits the bill perfectly. It's intuitive to use, and the spacious interior allows me to cook multiple dishes at once, saving me valuable time and effort."

In addition to the thrilling sidewalk pop-up giveaway, Comfee is offering an exclusive Prime Day sale on Amazon. For a limited time, customers can purchase the Comfee 12-in-1 Oven at the incredible Prime Day price of $99.99 (original list price: $219.99), for a total discount of 55%. To take advantage of this unbeatable deal, visit the product page at Amazon.

Key features of the Comfee 12-in-1 Oven include:

12 versatile cooking functions (air fry, air broil, air roast, toast, rotisserie, bake, pizza, cookies, warm, proof, dehydrate, reheat) to accommodate a wide range of recipes

Advanced air frying technology for crispy and healthier results

Spacious interior family-sized capacity (25L/26.4QT) that fits large dishes and multiple items, can accommodate 6 slices of toast and 12 inch pizza at the same time

Intuitive digital controls for effortless operation and precision cooking

Sleek and modern design that enhances any kitchen décor

Includes six great accessories: air fry basket, rotisserie fork, rotisserie lifter, baking rack, baking pan, removable crumb tray

"We are thrilled to kick off Prime Day with the sidewalk pop-up giveaway event, engaging with the community and showcasing the exceptional capabilities of our Comfee 12-in-1 Oven," said Jane Miller, Chief Marketing Officer at Comfee. "We invite everyone to take advantage of the exclusive Prime Day sale and experience the convenience and versatility of our oven firsthand."

For more information about Comfee and their innovative kitchen appliances, please visit https://shop.feelcomfee.com.

