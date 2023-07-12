New Energy Solutions becomes Polara

MONTREAL, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Girardin Energy, a leader in recharging solutions for all-electric fleets, today announces its new identity, Polara. It's a natural step that reflects the company's considerable evolution over the past two years within Girardin. Girardin - the leading supplier of electric school buses in Quebec, Ontario and New York State and a leader in the transformation of mobility - has invested in this visionary project, enabling it to take off as an independent entity.

Logo Polara (CNW Group/Girardin Energy) (PRNewswire)

Our evolution

Since 2021, Polara has established itself in Quebec and the United States with over a hundred turnkey charging infrastructure projects. Our expertise includes customized fleet studies, management of the connection to energy suppliers, engineering work, and personalized follow-up with our customers. We also offer the CHRGPK, our innovative product for optimizing fleet charging energy, guaranteeing maximum efficiency, and with software to enable full control of vehicles.

Polara's great success has led to opening of new offices in Longueil, providing a strategic location at the heart of North American economic activity. These new offices will also support Polara's activities in the United States.

This year, thanks to our installed infrastructure, more than 1,000 electric vehicles will benefit from the necessary infrastructure for their operation, enabling our partners to engage in the energy transition fully.

Polara is:

More than 100 recharging infrastructure projects

An undisputed Canadian presence

A company that exports beyond our borders to New York State , the northeastern United States , California and Illinois .

An international presence supported by our employees.

More than 1,000 vehicles to be driven carbon-free this year

45,000 tonnes of CO2 avoided.

An energy management system that reduces our customers' energy costs

Expert support for every project

Tailor-made solutions adapted to the realities of each of our customers

A contribution to decarbonizing the transport sector

At Polara, we are the catalysts of a sustainable transportation revolution. Our vision is a world where electric vehicle charging infrastructure is ubiquitous and accessible, regardless of location or fleet size. We are passionate about innovation, research, and development to support a more sustainable future for all. Under our new identity, our team and core values remain unchanged. We are committed to providing innovative, high-performance, competitive products and services while combining determination, collaboration, commitment, and fun.

Together, let's create a world of sustainable mobility.

Polara, Energizing Tomorrow.

Contact : Délia Van Robaeys, Polara, +1 (438 815 6342), infrastructure@polara.energy

