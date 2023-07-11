Wesco Announces 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Call

PITTSBURGH, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) will hold its 2023 second quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, August 3 at 10 a.m. ET. Dial-in details are below. The live audio webcast and presentation slides of the earnings call will be accessible on the investor relations section of Wesco's website, along with webcast replays following the call.

Wesco will also be participating in the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference, Jefferies Industrials Conference and Morgan Stanley's Laguna Conference during the third quarter.

2023 Second Quarter Earnings Call Dial-In Access

Live Access

North America: 1-877-443-5356

International: 1-412-902-6614

Access code: Wesco

Replay Access

A recording will be available beginning Aug. 3, 2023 at noon ET until Aug. 10 at noon ET

U.S. Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658

International: 1-412-317-0088

Access Code: 2058557

About Wesco International

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $21 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

