Volley Launches Jeopardy!, First Voice Game for Roku

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volley , the leading creator of voice AI games, announced today the launch of the Volley app on Roku. Volley's first game in its Roku app is the beloved game show Jeopardy! from Sony Pictures Television. Jeopardy! is the first ever voice-enabled game on the Roku platform.

The Jeopardy! game on Roku will be the most immersive version of the game Volley has developed yet. (PRNewswire)

Budding Jeopardy! contestants simply need to search for "Volley" to get a round started, and then respond to clues with their voice - just like actual game show contestants. The Jeopardy! game on Roku will be the most immersive version of the game Volley has developed yet.

"Over 20 million people have played Volley games on smart devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Expanding to the Roku platform presents a massive opportunity to introduce more consumers to voice-enabled games that can be played alone or with family and friends," said Max Child, co-founder and CEO of Volley. "The launch of our Jeopardy! game on Roku is the first of many games we plan to release on this platform in the near future."

"Jeopardy! has been an iconic quiz show for nearly six decades," said Suzanne Prete, EVP, Game Shows for Sony Pictures Television. "Everyone already knows how to shout their responses at their TV screens. Volley's voice AI technology enhances the gaming experience for fans of this beloved franchise, enabling them to engage in new, exciting ways."

Volley is the leader in voice AI gaming with top products including Song Quiz and other games popular on Amazon Alexa and other smart devices. In addition to Jeopardy!, Volley is also the producer of several voice controlled games based on popular shows from Sony Pictures Television, including Wheel of Fortune and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. The company's unique approach to AI-powered voice games is redefining the gaming industry, with more than 100 million game sessions played every year.

Roku is the largest connected TV provider in the U.S. With millions of active devices and the recent addition of voice control features to their suite of devices, building Volley's voice AI games on Roku first was a no-brainer. Jeopardy! is available now on all Roku devices. All users are offered their first week of playing free, followed by a $9.99/ month subscription to the Volley app.

About Jeopardy!

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show™, is in its 39th season in syndication. With a weekly audience over 20 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television. The show has won a total of 43 Emmy®Awards, holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show, and received a Peabody Award for "celebrating and rewarding knowledge." JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution, both units of Paramount.

About Volley

Volley is the leading creator of voice AI games. More than twenty million players play Volley's titles including Song Quiz, Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune, and The Price is Right on connected devices like Amazon Alexa and Roku. Founded by Max Child and James Wilsterman in 2016, Volley is shaping the future of voice-controlled entertainment. For more information, visit volleythat.com.

About Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry's leading content providers, producing, distributing and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry's largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating a robust portfolio of wholly-owned and joint-venture production companies across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment company, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.

