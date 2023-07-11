Investment in Fostering an Inclusive Culture Leads to Recognition

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis recognized among "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion"

Company a top scorer on Disability Equality Index for third straight year

Annual assessment administered by Disability:IN and AAPD considered "the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business"

Diversity a key strength of Care Pillar in Stellantis' Dare Forward strategic plan

For the third year in a row, Stellantis has earned a top score on the annual Disability Equality Index (DEI) for 2023.

The DEI is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build focused and measurable strategies that support disability inclusion and equality in the workplace.

Launched in 2015, the DEI is administered by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is considered the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business.

Top-scoring companies represent those businesses that have invested in accessibility and inclusion across their enterprises and are recognized as the "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion."

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a Disability Equality Index top-scorer," said Tobin J. Williams, senior vice president for human resources, Stellantis North America. "Providing a workplace that is inviting and inclusive for all is part of our DNA. The DEI is a valuable tool that helps broaden our understanding of disability inclusion best practices and guides our actions. Our long-standing, enterprise-wide commitment to diversity and inclusion fuels a work culture that enables each of our employees to realize their full potential and make meaningful contributions toward achieving our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan."

The 2023 DEI measured a range of workplace practices, including culture, leadership, enterprise-wide access, benefits, recruitment, retention, advancement, accommodations and more.

In addition to this recognition, Stellantis has been steadily adding to an impressive list of diversity and inclusion acknowledgements recently, which included being ranked No. 30 on the Fair360 (formerly known as DiversityInc) prestigious list of Top 50 Companies for Diversity. The company was also ranked No. 2 on the Supplier Diversity specialty list and No. 17 of Top Companies for Black Executives.

A vital source fueling Stellantis' commitment to diversity and inclusion are its 11 business resource groups representing a range of affinity communities, connecting employees together and providing leadership on mentoring and development programs, as well as engagement with diverse communities and issues. One such group is the DIVERSE•abilities Network, with a mission to create and sustain a diverse and inclusive environment that actively supports and respects employees with disabilities, employees who are caregivers of family members with disabilities, and employees responsible for the care of an elder one.

"Businesses have the power to drive the global advancement of disability inclusion, and we're thrilled to see more companies than ever leverage the Disability Equality Index to measure their progress," Disability:IN President and CEO Jill Houghton said. "We recognize these top-scoring companies as a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' for their passion and efforts to lead the way in creating greater equity for people with disabilities in the workplace, marketplace, and supply chain."

