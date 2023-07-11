Hi BARBIE, Come On, Let's Go…Play Candy Crush®! BARBIE® and Candy Crush Saga Team Up for the Ultimate Pink-tastic Partnership, Creating a One-of-a-Kind Fantasy World for Players

Candy Crush Saga Takes Players on a Summer Road Trip with Barbie in New & Exclusive In-Game Content

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Candy Crush Saga announced its newest (and pinkest) partnership with the most anticipated movie of the summer, BARBIE. On July 13, 2023, just days before the film hits theaters on the 21st, the brand will launch in-game BARBIE experiences that feature exclusive content accessible only to Candy Crush Saga players. Sweeeet.

BARBIE fans and Candy Crush Saga players will have in-app access to the exclusive featurette, A Candy Exclusive: We Are BARBIE, in which the film's director, producers and talent discuss the different personalities and Barbies that will be seen throughout the movie. Ahead of the movie's release on July 21, BARBIE fans and Candy Crush players alike will also embark on a fantastical road trip with Barbie, Tiffi and other iconic Candy Crush Saga friends.

Join the candified versions of talent from the film, including Barbie, as she begins her journey to the Real World through the Candy Kingdom. On their journey, players will embark on BARBIE Quests during the Winding Road Tour and collect limited-edition purple "B" candies to win rewards.

Todd Green, General Manager for Candy Crush Saga, says of the partnership: "BARBIE is one of the most highly anticipated films of the summer, and this collaboration is a match made in heaven. We're always looking to provide our players with unique and exclusive in-game experiences that reflect the best of pop culture and bring fun to their daily lives. We hope that Barbie's visit to Candy Kingdom brings joy to our players this Summer."

Cameron Curtis, Executive Vice President Global Digital Marketing, Warner Bros. Pictures, added: "Bringing BARBIE into the Candy Crush Kingdom has provided us with a unique way to blend nostalgia with modern gameplay. We are proud to tell the story of this iconic, beloved character in the film and we feel that Candy Crush is an amazing platform to provide people with ways to interact with BARBIE on their small screen and then see her come to life on the big screen in theaters."

BARBIE's journey to the Candy Kingdom will be available for Candy Crush players from July 13th - 23rd as part of Candy Crush Saga's Nostalgia Season, which runs July 3rd - August 31st, and features a full summer of road trips that allow Candy Crush Saga players new experiences as Tiffi drives around the Kingdom.

About King

With a mission of Making the World Playful, King is a leading interactive entertainment company with a 20-year history of delivering some of the world's most iconic games in the mobile gaming industry, including the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as other mobile game hits such as Farm Heroes Saga. Candy Crush is the top-grossing franchise in U.S. app stores, a position it has held for the last five years, and King's games are being played by 243 million monthly active users as of Q1 2023. King, a part of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), has game studios in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona and Berlin and offices in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Malta. More information can be found at King.com or by following us on LinkedIn , @lifeatking on Instagram, or @king_games on Twitter.

About BARBIE

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Heyday Films Production, a LuckyChap Entertainment Production, an NB/GG Pictures Production, a Mattel Production, Barbie. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theaters only nationwide on July 21, 2023 and internationally beginning July 19, 2023. Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film is written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, based on "Barbie" by Mattel, and produced by David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner. The executive producers are Gerwig, Baumbach, Ynon Kreiz, Richard Dickson, Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich and Cate Adams. The film's music supervisor is George Drakoulias, with music by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

About Warner Bros. Pictures Group

Warner Bros. Pictures Group is comprised of Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation. Warner Bros. partners with the world's most inspiring storytellers to create extraordinary entertainment on every screen for the global audience. Warner Bros. Pictures Group has been at the forefront of the motion picture industry since its inception and continues to be a leading creative force, producing the broadest slate of films for worldwide theatrical release.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and eCommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com .

