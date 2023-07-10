OpConnect Wins Northwest Mountain MSDC Supplier Leadership Award

PORTLAND, Ore., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpConnect, veteran and minority-owned, and a leading provider of EV charging solutions for government and private fleets, employers and other properties, received the Northwest Mountain Minority Supplier Diversity Council's Supplier Leadership Award for 2022. This award not only recognizes suppliers that are providing outstanding business performance and service to its customers, but also recognizes innovation, community involvement and support of other minority-owned businesses. "It was a great honor to be recognized with this award along with other minority suppliers and corporate customers that I have gotten to know through OpConnect's involvement with MSDC," said Dexter Turner, CEO of OpConnect. "EV charging is not a service that had gotten a bad knock in its infancy, and OpConnect is putting the team, products and processes in place to buck that trend as we grow."

About OpConnect

As a leading technology platform for smart fleet, multi-family and workplace EV charging, OpConnect provides turnkey EV charging solutions that include design and installation services, sale of EV charging stations, and on-going support of EV charging infrastructure, including energy management and vehicle-to-grid/building technology, through a sophisticated cloud software platform. OpConnect also offers micro-grid solutions to maximize the return on investment in EV charging infrastructure through partnerships with solar providers. This year to date, OpConnect has announced deployment projects totaling a backlog increase of over 1,400 EV charging ports with a variety of fleet and multi-family customers throughout North America.

Responding to the global climate crisis will require innovation and collaboration across industries, governments, and energy businesses like OpConnect.

View original content:

SOURCE OpConnect