Introducing USPS Ground Advantage

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Postal Service announced the launch of its new shipping offering, USPS Ground Advantage. The enhanced ground solution provides a simple, reliable, and more affordable way to ship packages in two-to-five business days across the continental United States.

"USPS Ground Advantage is a game changer – for our customers, the industry and USPS. By efficiently and effectively integrating our ground transportation model to the magnificence of our last mile delivery operations, we can now offer the most compelling ground shipping offering in the market," said Louis DeJoy, United States Postmaster General and CEO. "With USPS Ground Advantage, we are ready to compete for an increased share of the growing package business."

USPS Ground Advantage provides America's businesses and the public with a compelling new ground shipping option leveraging USPS' unparalleled last-mile delivery route system and improving integrated mail and package postal logistics network.

With the product's launch, USPS is retiring three offerings: USPS Retail Ground, USPS Parcel Select Ground and USPS First-Class Package Service as well as Ground Returns and First-Class Package Return Service.

USPS Ground Advantage is a key element of the Postal Service's shipping service growth strategy as part of the 10-year Delivering for America plan. A new shipping portfolio – comprised of USPS Ground Advantage and USPS Connect Local and Regional – positions USPS to compete very effectively for any package under 25 pounds that can be transported by ground, within a region across states, and across the country.

USPS Ground Advantage Key Features

Packages delivered in 2-5 business days across the continental United States .

Free package pickup service at home or in-office.

Business customers can use USPS Ground Advantage return service as a convenient option for customers who need to send items back.

$100 insurance included on USPS Ground Advantage and USPS Ground Advantage Return packages. Customers can purchase up to $5,000 in additional coverage.

To bring USPS Ground Advantage to market, the Postal Service is launching an integrated marketing campaign through the fall leveraging Direct Mail, digital, search, social and radio to reach every American business.

Where to Find USPS Ground Advantage

Available now wherever customers ship from including all 34,000 Post Offices or on Click-N-Ship . wherever customers ship from including all 34,000 Post Offices or on

USPS Ground Advantage is available for shippers of all sizes who want reliable domestic ground shipping to all 50 states, PO Boxes, APOs FPOs, DPOs, U.S. military bases, territories, and Freely Associated States.

In the Postal Service's Mailin' It podcast, Jakki Krage Strako, Chief Commerce and Business Solutions Officer, discussed USPS Ground Advantage and how USPS is focused on strengthening its shipping solutions as part of the Postal Service's 10-year strategic plan for service excellence, on-time delivery, and revenue generation from enhanced package delivery services. Additional insight from Strako is available on Postal Posts, the USPS Ground Advantage blog.

For more information about USPS Ground Advantage, go to: www.usps.com/groundadvantage.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 165 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America , to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

