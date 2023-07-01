KYY Introduces X90A and X90 Triple Display Monitors, Elevating Visual Experiences

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KYY, a leading manufacturer at the forefront of external display monitor technology, proudly unveils two exceptional triple display monitors, the X90A and X90, offering users enhanced visual experiences for work and entertainment.

Impressive Specifications and Enhanced Viewing

Both the X90A and X90 models feature impressive specifications, including a 14-inch 1080P FHD IPS display, a 60Hz refresh rate, a 1:1000 contrast ratio, a 72% NTSC color gamut, a 16.7 million color count, and a 300 nits brightness. These features combine to deliver stunning image quality, vibrant colors, and sharp details, providing users with an immersive and enjoyable viewing experience.

360° Screen Rotation and 90° Adjustable Stand

One standout feature of both models is the 360° screen rotation, enabling users to effortlessly adjust the angle to their desired orientation. During usage, the screens support a rotation angle of up to 210°, providing flexibility in finding the perfect viewing position for various work and entertainment scenarios. Independent parameter adjustment is also supported on each screen, making it possible to fine-tune settings using the intuitive buttons on the screen panel.

Additionally, both models feature an adjustable stand, allowing users to easily customize the screen angle up to 90° for optimal viewing comfort and adaptability. The built-in stand provides stability and eliminates concerns about losing or misplacing separate stands, ensuring a seamless user experience.

1-Cable Connection for Convenience

The X90A and X90 models share a key feature, the 1-cable connection. With this feature, users can conveniently connect their laptops to either monitor using a single USB-C cable, simplifying setup and reducing cable clutter. The 1-cable connection ensures seamless integration and enables users to expand their workspace effortlessly.

System Compatibility for Connection

However, the X90A model offers additional cross-system compatibility, supporting not only Windows systems but also macOS and Android phone systems (driver installation required). This versatility allows users to connect the X90A to a broader range of devices and operating systems, providing flexibility and convenience in various work and entertainment scenarios.

On the other hand, the X90 model is exclusively designed for Windows systems, offering seamless compatibility without the need for driver installation. It provides Windows users with the same impressive display specifications and exceptional visual performance as the X90A, empowering them to enhance productivity and immerse themselves in entertainment.

In addition to the triple display monitors, KYY has achieved great success in the realm of 1080P single-screen portable displays. Notably, the K3, K3-1, K3-2(1080P portable monitor), and K3-3 (4K portable monitor) models have served over 300,000 users on Amazon, providing them with convenience and portability in their display needs.

"We are extremely proud to introduce the X90A and X90 triple display monitors," stated a spokesperson for KYY. "We have always been committed to providing users with exceptional external display monitor solutions, and the X90A and X90 exemplify that commitment. Professionals and everyday users alike will benefit from their outstanding performance and innovative features. We believe that the X90A and X90 will redefine the experience of multi-screen work and entertainment, setting new standards in the market."

The KYY X90A and X90 triple display monitors will be launched on 7/3 PDT, catering to professionals and everyday users alike. Whether for professional work or entertainment consumption, the X90A and X90 offer an unparalleled portable visual experience. KYY, with its tradition of innovation and superior quality, continues to be a trusted brand. Users can now experience the charm of the X90A and X90 firsthand and embrace the convenience and enjoyment of multi-screen work.

For more product descriptions, please visit:

X90A: amz.fun/qh/kyyx90a

X90: amz.fun/qh/kyyx90

K3: amz.fun/qh/kyyk3grey

K3-1: amz.fun/qh/kyyk3-1black

K3-2: amz.fun/qh/kyyk3-2

About KYY:

Founded in Shenzhen, KYY is a pioneering manufacturer dedicated to revolutionizing external display monitor technology. With a relentless focus on exceptional quality and innovative design, KYY offers a wide range of products, including 1-screen 1080P portable monitors, 1-screen 4K portable monitors, and triple portable displays, that cater to various user needs. Guided by a vision of pushing the boundaries of what is possible, KYY strives to provide customers with unparalleled visual experiences and unparalleled satisfaction. To find out more about KYY, please visit https://www.amazon.com/stores/KYYTechBringYourLifeMoreConvenientandBrilliant/page/A506FE37-0E97-429E-9EA4-51443CA62A73.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contact: Emily

Email: marketing@kyytech.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KYY