Nonni's® Bakery Limoncello BITES NAMED BEST Cookie in the PEOPLE MAGAZINE FOOD AWARDS

WEXFORD, Pa., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nonni's Bakery announced that its newest product, Limoncello BITES, was named Best Cookie in the 2023 PEOPLE MAGAZINE FOOD AWARDS. Every year, PEOPLE MAGAZINE assembles over 150+ expert tasters to rate the best products in supermarkets across the country. Their rigorous search for the "Best of the Best" involves rating over a thousand products, and just sixty-six products made this year's list. Nonni's Limoncello BITES were the only cookie to rank!

Nonni's Limoncello BITES (PRNewswire)

Nonni's Bakery recently launched its NEW Limoncello BITES; perfectly crunchy, delicious bite-sized biscotti – or "biscottini" – baked to perfection, with a layer of indulgent icing on the bottom and a decadent drizzle on top, so, each bite is bursting with delicious Limoncello flavor. These unbelievably snackable treats are baked with premium quality ingredients, like real lemons, eggs, and butter and they have no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. BITES are the perfect bite-sized snack the whole family will love– either while at home or on-the-go.

"We are thrilled to have been selected as best cookie in American supermarkets by PEOPLE MAGAZINE," says Mark Kleinman, CEO of Nonni's Bakery. "Our exceptional bakers created Nonni's BITES to bring the perfect crunch of Nonni's biscotti to a bite-sized, snackable form. We want the world to discover Nonni's delicious Biscotti BITES for convenient snacking too. Nonni's team is honored to have BITES recognized by PEOPLE MAGAZINE and can't wait for you to get to enjoy them, too!"

Nonni's Limoncello BITES are just one of three delicious flavors in the NEW BITES lineup from Nonni's Bakery. Chocolate Chip BITES are loaded chock-full of chocolate for an indulgent treat. Dark Chocolate Orange BITES pair rich dark chocolate with bright orange citrus for a decadent snack. Nonni's BITES are currently available in grocery and mass merchandise stores nationally as well as at Nonnis.com.

For additional information, select winners can be found in the July issue of PEOPLE, on stands now, with the full list available online at: https://people.com/people-food-awards-2023-the-66-best-foods-of-the-year-7551004

Additionally, the PEOPLE Magazine Food Awards were featured June 22nd on Good Morning America. The word is out about the best cookie from PEOPLE Magazine to GMA and now on store shelves, for you to try!

About NEW Nonni's Bakery BITES ®

Nonni's Bites are a line of unbelievably snackable biscottini, bursting with flavor. They are the newest extension of Nonni's biscotti products, but uniquely bite-sized to capture new snackable occasions great for the whole family. Perfectly crunchy, each flavor variety of BITES is baked with real ingredients and have no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. BITES are available in three delicious flavors: Limoncello, Dark Chocolate Orange, and Chocolate Chip.

About Nonni's Bakery ®

Nonni's Bakery is the artisan bakery for premium snack lovers, serving up a variety of high-quality baked snacks that range from indulgent biscotti to for better-for-you crisps. Nonni's Bakery delivers distinctive, satisfying textures and flavors worth savoring, baked from contemporary Italian recipes that celebrate the Italian spirit of eating and living well.

The Nonni's Bakery portfolio offers a delicious assortment of products with contemporary twists on traditional flavors – with 17 Biscotti varieties, 8 THINaddictives® Almond Crisps varieties, and now 3 BITES Biscottini varieties.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nonni's Bakery