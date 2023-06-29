LIBERTY 4 NC WITH ENHANCED ADAPTIVE ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLING SYSTEM NOW AVAILABLE ON AMAZON AND SOUNDCORE.COM

Adaptive ANC 2.0 Offers Tailored Noise Cancelling - Offering the Quietest Solution for Daily Commute While Reducing External Noise by Up To 98.5%

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- soundcore, Anker Innovations' premium audio brand, today began shipping the soundcore Liberty 4 NC Earbuds through Amazon and soundcore.com. The Liberty 4 NC features a new Adaptive ANC 2.0 algorithm and enhanced ANC system to improve blocking noise in all of life's noisy environments. The Liberty 4 NC ensures optimal noise cancelling capabilities and quality entertainment experiences for travelers as well as daily commuters.

"Over the past few years, soundcore has strived to bring a powerful audio experience to our earbuds in our Liberty line, however, want to continue to make improvements in the noise cancelling system," said William Wei, GM of soundcore's Headphone division. "We want to provide consumers with the quietest experience to block out noisy environments while listening to music, podcasts or even watching content on phones or computers. Our brand new Adaptive ANC 2.0 allows the Liberty 4 NC to analyze and compensate for both noise around the user as well as noise that enters the ear canal."

Ultimate Noi se Cancelling Experience

Able to reduce noise by up to 98.5%, the soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds enhance the noise cancelling capabilities with an updated noise cancelling system, which consists of three parts; a high performance in-ear sound sensor, the custom 11mm driver and a noise isolation chamber as well as powerful algorithms.

Equipped with both an external sensor and in-ear sound sensor, the soundcore Liberty 4 NC comes with a new adaptive ANC 2.0 system which can automatically detect the sound frequency from both the environment and the noises can be heard in users' ear canals and passing through the earbuds. Based on the noise profile detected, the earbuds calculate and create real-time tailored noise cancelling curve to filter and cancel out noises.

The soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds ensure a superior noise cancelling experience by adapting to various environments and different kinds of ear canal shapes, creating personalized noise cancelling experience from person to person in real-time.

High-Quality Sound

Developed with a custom-made 11mm driver, the soundcore Liberty 4 NC offers a high-quality detailed sound that is perfect for listening to any type of music. This high-performance driver, made of a Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP), ensures clear mid-range vocals while the treble is detailed and crisp as well as powerful bass that can accurately reproduce even the lowest instruments. In addition, the earbuds enable high resolution audio for wireless devices with Hi-Res Wireless Certification and support for the LDAC codec.

Leveraging the in-ear sound sensor helps create a clearer noise signal, and offers a less distorted experience, even with ANC turned on.

Battery Life

The soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds offer up to 10 hours of non-stop playtime on a single charge (8 hours w/ ANC), and up to a total of 50 hours of playtime with the wireless charging case (40 hours w/ ANC), ensuring users can enjoy music during their journey without interruptions to recharge the earbuds.

soundcore Care

Starting with the soundcore Liberty 4 NC, soundcore will now offer a brand new replacement service called soundcore Care. Users can purchase the earbud replacement service for $9.99 when purchasing earbuds and enjoy 50% off when purchasing a new pair

(earbuds only) if the current pair is damaged or lost for one year from purchase.

Greener Packaging

Helping to contribute to a more environmentally friendly world, soundcore has reduced plastic usage by 98% while using 100% recyclable materials in the packaging starting with soundcore Liberty 4 NC.

Pricing and Availability

The soundcore Liberty 4 NC is now available to purchase in 5 colors - Clear White, Velvet Black, Light Blue, Navy Blue and Pastel Pink, with MSRP at $99.99 via Amazon.com, soundcore.com as well as $129 CAD in Canada, £79.99 in the U.K. and € 89.99 in Germany. The five colors will be rolled out to other markets over the coming weeks.

Additionally, US consumers can enjoy early bird discounts by obtaining a $20 off coupon before July 11th when purchasing on soundcore.com or Amazon.com.

About soundcore

soundcore creates audio products that help spark emotions through music. This includes premium true wireless earbuds endorsed by Grammy-winning audio engineers and musicians, smart wearable audio devices as well as over-ear headphones and indoor and outdoor Bluetooth speakers designed to amplify the party. soundcore is part of the Anker Innovations' family of consumer brands. For more information, please visit soundcore.com .

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in mobile charging and a developer of unique consumer products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, and the emerging smart home space. This includes its brands Anker, AnkerMake, AnkerWork, Eufy, Nebula, Soundcore and its new home energy solutions brand, Anker Solix. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at Anker.com.

The soundcore logo is a registered trademark of Anker Innovations. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

