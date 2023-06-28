President & COO Carlos Garcia of THTBC KIRA Announces His Retirement

FAIRFAX, Va., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tlingit Haida Tribal Business Corporation | KIRA President and COO Carlos Garcia has retired from the company effective June 15th, 2023. This is the culmination of a 39-year career in the Government Contracting Services industry.

Tlingit Haida Tribal Business Corporation/KIRA Logo (PRNewswire)

Throughout his career Carlos Garcia received several awards including National Hispanic Entrepreneur of the Year.

Garcia is the founder of KIRA, Incorporated. In 2016, after 29 years in business he sold the company to Tlingit Haida Tribal Business Corporation. He remained with the company seven additional years as President and COO. Today the company is approaching 2,000 employees internationally.

Throughout his career Garcia received several awards including National Hispanic Entrepreneur of the Year. In addition to KIRA, Garcia founded several additional GovCon companies during his career.

Garcia will remain on the Board of Directors of THTBC. He will now dedicate his time to his various Board of Directors duties, private investments, and charitable endeavors.

"We are tremendously grateful to Carlos Garcia for all of his efforts in support of our organization and are delighted that he will remain involved through our Board of Directors," said THTBC CEO Richard Rinehart.

THTBC KIRA's executive and senior leadership are poised to continue Garcia's legacy and grow THTBC KIRA as a global services provider. THTBC is a wholly owned business enterprise of Central Council Tlingit Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska whose mission is to engage in, carry on and conduct business to improve the economic condition of the Tribe.

About Tlingit Haida Tribal Business Corporation

Tlingit Haida Tribal Business Corporation | KIRA (THTBC) is a Tribally-owned family of SBA 8(a), HUBZone, SDB, and other small businesses wholly owned by one of the largest tribes in Alaska. THTBC has been supporting DoD, DHS, DOS, NASA, DOE and other Federal customers for over 35 years. Through its 30+ subsidiaries, THTBC offers extensive capabilities to its Federal and prime customers in Facilities Maintenance, Infrastructure, Information Technology, Engineering & Professional Services, Training Services, Logistics & Transportation, and Aviation Repair & Maintenance. The organization is ISO 9001 certified, approved in over 85 NAICS codes, and operates in 30+ locations globally. Learn more about THTBC by visiting www.thtbc.com.

Media Contact

Paula Arevalo

paula.arevalo@thtbc.com

410-707-6817

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tlingit Haida Tribal Business Corporation/KIRA