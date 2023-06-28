Asia Innovations Group Celebrates its 10th Anniversary with the Launch of Cutting-Edge Generative AI Capabilities

Marks Ten Years of Enriching People's Lives Worldwide through the Integration of Revolutionary Technology Advancements

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASIG this month celebrates their 10th anniversary of championing creativity, inclusivity, and opportunity for people by supplying an integrated platform of advanced technology products and apps for social, entertainment, e-commerce, and games. The company has demonstrated continuous innovation and sustainable growth, reaching over 600 million users worldwide. Its milestones include:

In December 2016 , Uplive, ASIG's social video app, became the largest live-streaming platform overseas.

In 2019, Uplive won the "Most Influential International Brands" by Twitter In 2020, ASIG's dating app, Lamour, became the second-largest dating app in emerging markets in worldwide downloads.

In 2022, ASIG announced its plans to go public through a merger with Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA).

By focusing on end-user growth and technology adoption, ASIG continues to lead the social media industry by seamlessly integrating numerous cutting edge AI technologies into its global products and operations. For instance, ASIG's social discovery product, Orbit, stands out as the first AI-powered social discovery app in the sector, enabling users to find new friends through engaging and innovative shared experiences. With an AI chatbot BFF, Obi, Orbit offers ice-breaking texting games and generative art for self-expression, facilitating connections between users with shared interests.

Concurrently, Uplive enhanced the metaverse's accessibility by introducing the voice-chat version LiveAI, allowing users to ask AI avatars questions via voice chat in real-time. The Uplive AI Avatar is available in 17 countries and regions across five continents, supporting over 15 languages, advancing ASIG's journey into the metaverse. Uplive also integrated GPT-4 technology enhanced LiveAI feature, transforming user connections by offering unique social scenarios tailored to global audiences. Uplive was also among the early adopters of Google's Speech-to-Text and Translate technology for real-time translation, helping users break the barriers of region and language in connecting with others.

Additionally, ASIG incorporated AI technologies to enhance the online shopping experience on its e-commerce platform, Hekka. Hekka's adoption of Stable Diffusion allows the platform to create stylized and photo-realistic product images at a 95% reduced cost. Additionally, the integration of GPT technologies has enhanced product descriptions, leading to a 25% surge in organic traffic and a 23% increase in click-through rates.

Beyond this tremendous growth, ASIG has created positive real-world ESG impact by enabling millions of emerging market creators to earn much-needed income, especially during the pandemic. The company has pledged to empower creators to reach their goals through advanced products and creative platforms. As a result, ASIG has received accolades worldwide, including an innovative social app award from Rotana, one of the largest media groups in the Middle East, and a US Congressional recognition in 2022 for ASIG's distinguished service to the autism community.

"ASIG has emerged as a frontrunner in the social and entertainment industry through our cutting-edge research and development, innovative technology implementation, and versatile product features," said Ouyang Yun, Chairman and CEO of ASIG. "We aim to drive growth and progress in this sector by continuing to invest in the AIGC technology that is the future, as well as strengthening our existing ESG initiatives. Sustainable growth remains a key goal, and the company will keep evolving to support its users and meet rising global demand."

