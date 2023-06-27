Z3 Technology announces full compatibility with Sony's FCB-EV9520 full HD camera

LINCOLN, Neb., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Z3 Technology, LLC, a leading provider of camera encoding systems, is excited to announce full compatibility to Sony®'s newest Full HD color image sensor, the FCB-EV9520 Camera. Z3 has developed a full suite of solutions connecting to the EV9520 from board level video encoders built for embedded applications to a readily available fixed camera solution. Our integration allows you to live stream H.265 or H.264 video and simultaneously record to a network file system in both a single camera setup or an EOIR camera system.

Sony's new full HD FCB-EV9520 features increased sensitivity, wide dynamic range reaching 130dB, Super Image Stabilization and improved low light performance with a minimum illumination of .009 lux and 30x optical zoom. For ease of integration, the form factor of the FCB-EV9520 matches the size of the FCB-EV7520.

Z3 Technology's Z3Cam-HD is a fixed camera solution utilizing the EV9520 Block Camera with a small H.265/H.264 video encoder packaged with the camera. This camera system is NDAA and ONVIF profile S and T compliant. The Z3Cam-HD is suited for applications that require low power with flexibly to control the system remotely via our HTTP API or Web Application. Connect to a gimbal or a PTZ mount via the RS-485 connection.

Z3's video encoding PCBs are built with flexibly and cybersecurity in mind. Purchase the optional SDK to configure a custom web application for PTZ controls, camera or stream controls. For additional security, set user access and require security certificates utilizing secure streaming via SRT encryption. To learn about Z3's HD-SDI or 4K camera solution offerings email sales@z3technology.com or visit our website at https://www.z3technology.com/camera-solutions/

About Z3 Technology

Z3 Technology is USA-based Manufacturer of embedded Video Encoders, Decoders and Camera Solutions. Our products range from 4K to SD solutions to meet your Visible and Thermal Camera Streaming needs. Z3 Technology is a Sony® Strategic Technology Partner and a Platinum Partner of Texas Instruments®. Our diverse product line includes a variety of video encoding solutions built with Texas Instruments®, Ambarella® and Qualcomm® chipsets. Product form factors include IP66 camera enclosures, board level solutions, portable encoders and 1RU systems.

All product and company names mentioned within are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective owners.

