Booking.com Launches New AI Trip Planner to Enhance Travel Planning Experience

AMSTERDAM, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking.com, one of the world's leading digital travel platforms, has announced its new AI Trip Planner, which will launch in beta to a selection of US travelers in the company's app on June 28. Built upon the foundation of Booking.com's existing machine learning models that recommend destination and accommodation options to millions of travelers on the platform every day, the AI Trip Planner is also partially powered by large language model (LLM) technology from OpenAI's ChatGPT API to create a new conversational experience for people to start their trip planning process.

A new way to search and explore on Booking.com

Travelers can ask the AI Trip Planner general travel-related questions, as well as more specific queries to support any stage of their trip planning process, including scoping out potential destinations and accommodation options, providing travel inspiration based on the individual traveler's needs and requirements, as well as creating itineraries for a particular city, country or region.

More tailored and relevant travel recommendations

Travelers can easily chat with the pilot AI Trip Planner to describe what they're looking for in broad or specific terms, ask questions and refine their search in real time, with new options surfaced in just a matter of seconds. From looking for inspiration on romantic beach destination options in the Caribbean to zeroing in on a specific list of vacation homes for a family of four, with air conditioning and a pool, the AI Trip Planner makes recommendations in a quick, conversational way.

Integrated travel planning experience

The AI Trip Planner takes the trip planning process one step further by providing travelers with a visual list of destinations and properties, including Booking.com's pricing information, with deep-links to view more details. Travelers can go back and forth between their chat with the AI Trip Planner and the Booking.com app interface as they consider options for their trip. With just a tap on any accommodation they are interested in, they can complete the reservation, as the AI Trip Planner is directly integrated into the accommodation booking experience in the Booking.com app.

"Our primary aim at Booking.com has always been to leverage technology to make travel easier," said Glenn Fogel, CEO of Booking.com. "The recent developments with generative AI are accelerating the work we've been doing for years with machine learning to enhance and improve every aspect of the customer experience on our platform, whether it's optimizing the right order to display a hotel's photos to surfacing the most relevant reviews. Our new AI Trip Planner is simply the next step in our ongoing journey to explore how we can bring even more value, and hopefully enjoyment, to the entire trip planning process."



"Our new AI Trip Planner provides us with some really exciting possibilities to help our customers plan and search for travel options in a very natural, human way," said Rob Francis, CTO of Booking.com. "Oftentimes, people are asked to adapt to the confines of technology to do what they want, but with generatiave AI, we're able to start having scalable, one-to-one conversations with our customers on their terms, much like how you would begin to talk about planning a trip with your partner or friends. It's just the beginning, but we have lots of runway here to explore in order to innovate and connect the travel experience further on Booking.com, all in a safe, ethical and inclusive way."



Beginning on June 28, the beta AI Trip Planner will become available to a growing percentage of Booking.com Genius members in the United States over the coming weeks. This means that US travelers must be signed in to their Booking.com account in the app and have their language settings set to English to access the new travel planning tool.

CONTACT DETAILS

For further information, contact the Booking.com Press Office: BookingUS@hs-pr.com

About Booking.com:

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com's marketplace seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences every day. For more information, follow @bookingcom on social media or visit globalnews.booking.com.

#BKNG_Corporate

View original content:

SOURCE Booking.com