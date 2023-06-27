Ardent Mills Launches Egg Replace and Ancient Grains Plus

New innovations emphasize company's leadership in emerging and specialty solutions

DENVER, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, today launched two new products, Ardent Mills Egg Replace™ and Ancient Grains Plus™ Baking Flour Blend. The company designed these innovative, cost-effective solutions to enable its customers to capitalize on new market growth, meet evolving consumer preferences for quality ingredients and great taste, and help alleviate supply chain challenges.

Egg Replace™ package and product next to cake. (PRNewswire)

Ardent Mills today launched two new products, Ardent Mills Egg Replace™ and Ancient Grains Plus™ Baking Flour Blend.

"Ardent Mills is committed to delivering ingredients that bring value to the food life cycle, from production to consumption," said Angie Goldberg, chief growth officer at Ardent Mills. "Our latest products, Ardent Mills Egg Replace and Ancient Grains Plus Baking Flour Blend, underscore our commitment to being strategic partners with our customers by providing proactive solutions to industry challenges while simultaneously meeting consumer demand."

Ardent Mills Egg Replace

The demand for cost effective egg alternatives continues to rise due to reoccurring avian flu, inflation and growing interest in cage-free initiatives. To help solve this market need, Ardent Mills developed Ardent Mills Egg Replace, a 1:1 replacement for dried and liquid whole eggs that can provide long-term cost efficiency and supply stability. This innovative solution is composed of just four ingredients, including chickpea flour, and is designed for optimal taste, function, and ease of use in bakery applications. Additionally, it is gluten-free, vegan1 and contains no major U.S. food allergen or soy ingredients.

Ancient Grains Plus Baking Flour Blend

According to Ardent Mills proprietary research data, consumer interest in protein as part of a daily diet continues to grow, but good taste remains a priority2. Ancient Grains Plus Baking Flour Blend is precisely blended from whole-food ancient grains and chickpeas to provide more quality protein than traditional flours. It was created to simplify baked goods innovations and reduce reliance on added protein ingredients while supporting finished-goods protein goals. Crafted with a mild flavor, Ancient Grains Plus Baking Flour Blend can be easily incorporated into a variety of bakery applications. Additionally, it is plant-based and gluten-free, and contains no major U.S. food allergens.

The launch of Ardent Mills Egg Replace and Ancient Grains Plus Baking Flour Blend follows a series of recent company innovations, including BakeSafer™ Treatments, a food safety-oriented solution. These strides reflect Ardent Mills' ongoing commitment to transforming how the world is nourished and provide solutions that drive emerging nutrition and innovation across plant-based ingredients.

To learn more about Ardent Mills Egg Replace and Ancient Grains Plus Baking Flour Blend, visit https://www.ardentmills.com/products/flour-blends-mixes/egg-replace/ and https://www.ardentmills.com/products/flour-blends-mixes/ancient-grains-plus-baking-flour-blend/

Ardent Mills will showcase Ardent Mills Egg Replace and Ancient Grains Plus Baking Flour Blend at IFT FIRST 2023. Visit the Ardent Mills booth #S0811 to try samples of baked goods formulated with Ardent Mills Egg Replace and Ancient Grains Plus Baking Flour Blend.

ABOUT ARDENT MILLS

Ardent Mills is committed to transforming how the world is nourished. As the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, we cultivate the future of plant-based solutions to help our customers and communities thrive. We operate in more than 40 locations that specialize in flour, quinoa, pulses, and organic and gluten-free products that drive emerging nutrition and innovation across plant-based ingredients. Our holistic portfolio empowers us to meet the complex needs of customers today while focusing on the growing needs of tomorrow's consumer. Deeply rooted in communities throughout North America, we operate in Canada, the US and Puerto Rico with company headquarters in Denver, Colorado. We employ more than 100 certified millers and support thousands of local jobs that contribute billions of dollars to local economies -- helping our people, our customers, and families everywhere flourish. To learn more about our mission and our solutions, visit ardentmills.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Megan Anthony

Corporate Communications Specialist

Megan.Anthony@ardentmills.com

1 For more information on vegan at Ardent Mills, please visit link.

2 45% of consumers state high protein as a dietary behavior. That number has the potential to grow by 30% (based on self-reported interest/intent).

Egg Replace™ in small glass bowl. (PRNewswire)

Cookies baked using Egg Replace™. (PRNewswire)

Ardent Mills Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ardent Mills