Sabre takes hotel guest services to a new level by integrating WhatsApp with Nuvola

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider to the global travel industry, announced the integration between Nuvola, its task management and guest engagement software, and the renowned messaging platform WhatsApp. Hotels using Nuvola's Guest Chat module now have the option to choose between SMS messaging or WhatsApp to power their real-time communications with guests. With over two billion users across 180 countries, the integration with WhatsApp provides hoteliers with a powerful tool to offer a differentiated and seamless guest experience.

Additionally, Nuvola recently launched a two-way integration with Sabre's property management system, SynXis Property Hub. This new integration allows hotel staff to have a more holistic view of the traveler and run operations on-property smoothly.

"Properties using Nuvola's Housekeeping module and Property Hub can send real-time updates to ensure the front desk has accurate room status information, such as if the room is cleaned, and can seamlessly check in guests upon their arrival," said Juan Abello, Vice President of Product Management at Sabre Hospitality and founder of Nuvola. "Furthermore, if the hotel incorporates Nuvola Guest Chat or the Angel guest app, the information exchanged between the property management system (PMS) and Nuvola has the potential to improve the guest experience and increase the hotel's guest satisfaction score." Abello added.

SynXis Property Hub is the latest PMS addition to Nuvola's list of PMS integrations. Nuvola already offers integrations with prevalent PMS providers such as Oracle Opera, SMS Host and Maestro, making it an attractive option for the global hospitality industry.

Furthermore, Nuvola currently supports user's interface in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese languages, enabling each staff member to pick the language they feel most confident using. Additionally, Nuvola is set to release French, German, and Japanese languages next month, further expanding its language capabilities.

Last year, Sabre announced the acquisition of Nuvola and has since continued to invest in the technology.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com

