RF Mote, a Division of Chatsworth Products, Launches the RFM2 Cabinet System, supporting Canada's Fast-growing Data Center and Multi-Tenant Data Center (MTDC) Markets

RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RF Mote, a Division of Chatsworth Products (CPI), proudly introduces the RFM2 Cabinet System, an optimized solution for rack-mount servers, storage, and network equipment available to support Canada's expanding multi-tenant data center build out. This innovative cabinet system delivers reliability, cost-effectiveness, and performance.

Les Mote, President of RF Mote, expressed his enthusiasm about the RFM2 Cabinet System, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce the RFM2 Cabinet to the Canadian market. This innovative solution offers adaptability, and effective airflow management, enabling our customers to meet the evolving demands of their technology infrastructure. With our extensive range of accessories, we provide a solution tailored to our customer's specific needs. We are committed to delivering reliable, cost-effective solutions that empower businesses to thrive in today's fast-paced digital landscape."

The RFM2 Cabinet System offers a host of features for an economical and optimized solution:

Adaptable Cabinet Solution: Seamlessly meets the demands of server, network, and mixed-use applications, empowering businesses to evolve and scale effortlessly.

Stability and Reliability: With a load capacity of up to 1360 kg (3000 lb), the RFM2 Cabinet ensures stability and reliability for mission-critical equipment.

Optimized Airflow Management: Equipped with high-performance perforated front and rear doors, the RFM2 Cabinet ensures optimal front-to-rear airflow.

Designed for Industry Standards: Adheres to industry standards, ensuring seamless integration with existing infrastructure and simplifying the deployment process for enhanced efficiency.

Broad Range of Accessories: The RFM2 Cabinet System offers a wide selection of accessories, allowing customers to tailor their solutions to meet their specific requirements and maximize operational efficiency.

The RFM2 Cabinet System is designed to meet the stringent demands of data centers and network equipment rooms. It features front and rear doors, side panels, leveling feet, and infinitely adjustable equipment mounting rails, guaranteeing a seamless fit for any equipment configuration. The solid top panel with brush-covered cable openings enables effortless cable access and streamlined cable management.

To further customize and optimize the RFM2 Cabinet System, Canadian customers are encouraged to contact RF Mote Technical Support at info@rfmote.com for personalized assistance and complete product details.

About RF Mote, a Division of Chatsworth Products:

RF Mote, a Division of Chatsworth Products, is a leading provider of innovative solutions for data center infrastructure. RF Mote offers a comprehensive range of cabinet systems, accessories, and technical support to empower businesses with cutting-edge technology. With a commitment to reliability, cost-effectiveness, and performance, RF Mote is dedicated to enabling businesses to thrive in today's digital landscape.

About Chatsworth Products:

Chatsworth Products (CPI) is a renowned global manufacturer of products and solutions dedicated to safeguarding and empowering the ever-growing investments in information and communications technology (ICT) for IT and industrial automation applications. CPI is committed to providing its customers a competitive edge through global availability, rapid product customization, and unparalleled application expertise. With a rich heritage in engineering thermal, power, and cable management solutions for the data center, enterprise networking, and industrial enclosure markets, CPI is poised to deliver unmatched customer service and technical support backed by a global network of industry-leading distributors.

CPI is listed with the General Services Administration (GSA) under Federal Supply Schedule IT 70. Products are also available through GSA Advantage and Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), including GSA Connections and NITAAC-ECS III. For more information, please visit www.chatsworth.com/gov.

©2023 Chatsworth Products, Inc. All rights reserved. Chatsworth Products, Clik-Nut, CPI, CPI Passive Cooling, CUBE-iT, Secure Array, eConnect, Evolution, GlobalFrame, MegaFrame, QuadraRack, RMR, Saf-T-Grip, SeismicFrame, SlimFrame, TeraFrame, Motive, EuroFrame, Velocity and ZetaFrame are federally registered trademarks of Chatsworth Products. H-Plane, Hi-Bar, In-Plane, M-Frame, NetPoint, Oberon, Simply Efficient, Skybar, and Wi-Tile and are trademarks of Chatsworth Products.

