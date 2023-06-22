SodaStream Announces New Direct to Consumer CO2 Subscription Program

The Sparkling Water Brand Helps Consumers Save Time, Money and The Planet

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just ahead of National Hydration Day, SodaStream, the world's leading sparkling water brand, announces the introduction of its new direct to consumer subscription program for its CO2 service. The new program offers even more convenience, flexibility, and value for its users, enabling them to build healthier hydration habits while creating endless beverage possibilities with their at-home sparkling water maker.

Hydration is crucial to our wellness, and with SodaStream consumers can fully customize their sparkling water to their liking, from carbonation level to flavor enhancements. SodaStream users can now similarly tailor their subscription to their unique needs with the ability to personalize the cadence of deliveries as well as the amount needed based on usage, with the option to change or pause their plan at any time. Plus, with the new subscription program, consumers will be assured they will never run out of bubbles.

SodaStream recently announced its new Push for Better global positioning and brand purpose, inspired by the power of a simple push of a button and the stream of change that it sets in motion – for both consumers and the planet. This new service aligns with the brand's sustainability mission, doing even more to promote reusability with its closed loop CO2 system while offering value and convenience for SodaStream users. Once consumers exchange their CO2, the cylinder is cleaned, filled, and sealed, then comes back into the supply to be used again. The focus of SodaStream's circular system is reusability and regeneration through every step of the supply chain, and the new subscription service makes it even easier for consumers to participate.

"Consumers are looking for ways to simplify and streamline their life, and with our CO2 Subscription, they can take one thing off their plate and enjoy frictionless, automated refills," said Christina Eisenberg, Global Marketing Vice President of SodaStream U.S. "We're thrilled to offer our users a best-in-class consumer experience by providing regular, scheduled CO2 exchanges so they never have to worry about running out of bubbles."

SodaStream continues to revolutionize the beverage industry and change the way the world drinks by delivering elevated experiences to consumers and empowering them to make better choices for themselves and for the planet. For more information on the new CO2 Subscription program, please visit https://sodastream.com/products/subscription.

