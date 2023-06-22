POLARIS OFF ROAD CELEBRATES HARDWORKING LANDOWNERS WITH HOMESTEAD HERO CAMPAIGN

The "Homestead Hero," A Custom RANGER XP 1000 Outfitted with A Host of Polaris Engineered Accessories & Premium Outdoor Power Tools, Will Be Given Away to One Lucky Consumer

MINNEAPOLIS, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While owning land is no doubt an American dream, maintaining that property can sometimes become a time-consuming job. It's with that in mind that Polaris created the "Homestead Hero", a campaign focused on highlighting how Polaris RANGER, the No. 1 selling utility side-by-side vehicle, helps people get more work done around their yards and property. One lucky consumer will win a Polaris RANGER XP 1000 outfitted with an array of Polaris Engineered accessories and outdoor power tools to make tough jobs easier and more efficient than ever.

Homestead Hero Campaign (PRNewswire)

Polaris upfitted four Polaris RANGER XP 1000's, with premium outdoor power tools from Milwaukee® Tool, Rhino-Rack® storage solutions with tool attachments, and a Polaris Pro HD 4,500 lb. winch with Rapid Rope Recovery, making these "Homestead Hero" RANGERs the ultimate solution for tackling outdoor projects with ease and efficiency, so the homeowners can spend more time enjoying their property. Three of the Homestead Hero RANGERs will be put to the test by leading home-improvement-focused social partners and media to showcase the incredible benefits and efficiencies the RANGER provides to landowners, while the fourth will be given away to one lucky winner. For more information on the program and to enter to win, visit Polaris.com/HomesteadHero.

"Polaris RANGER is the ultimate tool for landowners and with the Homestead Hero campaign, we decided to take that to a whole new level with these heavily outfitted RANGER XP 1000 machines," said Chris Judson, Vice President, Polaris Off Road Utility. "Property owners are some of the most hardworking individuals and the Homestead Hero is our way of recognizing and celebrating their hard work, while also showcasing the extensive benefits and efficiencies that RANGER provides on your property."

To help demonstrate the benefits of these upfitted RANGER XP 1000's, Polaris Off Road teamed up with Bo Petterson, a family man and social media influencer who presents followers with daily "dad advice" through content he creates for his social media channels. Using his "Homestead Hero" RANGER, Petterson will share his tips for land management and maintenance and showcase how the versatility and unique features of the machine make it ideal for property owners. From turf mode that won't tear up the grass to the ability to quickly haul more around the property, the RANGER XP 1000 adds efficiency to any job.

"This RANGER XP 1000 is the ultimate example of how versatile the RANGER can be," said Petterson. "Having five acres, there's always something to do and never a dull moment. This vehicle will allow me to get to and from different parts of my property, carrying all the necessary tools with me and creating an incredible level of efficiency to get virtually any job done. It's a complete game changer."

To learn more about Polaris Off Road and the Homestead Hero Campaign, please visit Polaris.com/HomesteadHero or join the conversation and follow on Facebook® , Instagram® , YouTube® and Twitter®

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

