New Book Masterfully Tells the Stories Revealed by WWII Bomber Jacket Art

ATLANTA, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bomber jackets from WWII, adorned with artwork from the airmen who wore them, has been captured in a new book by award-winning photographer John Slemp. Available here: Bomber Boys – WWII Flight Jacket Art is the most comprehensive visual record of A-2 jackets ever produced. Over 100 jackets are depicted representing all theaters of the war, including jackets from museums such as the Smithsonian Air and Space, National Museum of the United States Air Force, the 390th Memorial Museum, and from private collections. In combination with the art on the jackets, artifacts and personal accounts reveal each airman's journey in the U.S. Army Air Corps.

Bomber Boys - WWII Flight Jacket Art by John Slemp presents over 100 A-2 jackets in archival quality, each telling parts of the journey by the airmen who wore them. (PRNewswire)

The 12 x 12, 398-page coffee-table book captures the imaginations of those unfamiliar with military folk art. Jackets, including actor Jimmy Stewart's, will fascinate readers with stories and contemporary portraits of pilots, crew, and even a member of the original top-secret Carpetbagger unit who dropped supplies behind enemy lines. Given the collectible nature of the jackets, chapters written by experts in the fields of collecting, conservation, and fashion are included. To aid the novice, there are six beautiful illustrations of WWII aircraft, including a dustcover surprise.

Slemp commented, "Initially I was drawn to the artwork and symbology. As the number of jackets photographed grew, the stories of the owners began to weigh more heavily. The emotion these jackets engender has been nothing short of astounding. To illustrate that point the daughter of a WWII flyer who, during an early exhibition of the work, stood in front of a print of her Dad's jacket for almost two hours. Upon departure and in a quivering voice, she told me that I had no idea what it meant to her."

With over 50 five-star reviews, perhaps one sums it up best, "You've made a book that is important to military and US history that reaches us on a very personal level and you did it with great artistry." The book is suitable for middle-school and up and serves as an immersive introduction to understanding the experiences of WWII.

Author John Slemp presents WWII Veteran Ret. Lt. Col. Orrin Brown, Jr. with his new book, Bomber Boys - WWII Flight Jacket Art. Col Brown, a bombardier whose portrait is in the book, is the last surviving member of the original Carpetbagger unit that flew top secret missions dropping supplies behind enemy lines. He currently lives in Opelika, AL and is 103. (PRNewswire)

