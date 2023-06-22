Batteries Plus of Las Cruces Joins Forces with City, County to Power Over 1,000 Vehicles

Former Marine and Local Business Owner Spearheads Partnership with Multiple Public Safety Organizations

LAS CRUCES, N.M., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a ground-breaking move that will provide car batteries to hundreds of local public safety vehicles including police and sheriffs cars, Batteries Plus of Las Cruces, an independently owned and operated battery retail location, announced today a partnership with the City of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County Fleet Services. At the helm of the deal is former Marine and Batteries Plus franchisee Keith Placencio, who has owned the store since August of 2022.

The relationship began with a partnership between Placencio's store and the City of Las Cruces Fleet Services in November. That initial partnership provided over 400 public safety vehicles, including the police department in Las Cruces, with X2Power Batteries. In the months since, Placencio has added a partnership with the Doña Ana County Fleet Services, bringing the total number to over 1,000 public safety vehicles across the city and county. The local retailer also has more on the way through pending partnerships with Fleet Services for the fire department, city and county lighting, buses, lawn mowers, and golf carts throughout the area.

"It's extremely important to me to be reliable within the community for power solutions no matter how small," said Placencio. "From law enforcement to bus drivers, our community needs dependability in its power needs and it's an honor to Batteries Plus to have built these relationships."

Placencio served in the Marines from 1987-1991 and since he left active duty, he has been dedicated to powering the community around him. On top of providing an unmatched service for the community's battery needs, he has also already made a significant impact on the community where he has given back over $350,000 from previous business ventures. He will open his second Batteries Plus location in El Paso, TX later this year where he plans to have the same impact within that community.

With the partnership from the Batteries Plus location in Las Cruces, the X2Power Batteries each vehicle will be receiving will last up to four years compared to the previous standard lifespan of six months to a year. As part of a Batteries Plus Business partnership, each battery will also be replaced for free if it doesn't meet warranty.

Batteries Plus Business is a national brand with a local touch, as partnerships like these are developed with local schools, governments, and municipalities across the country. The experts at Batteries Plus serve their communities by powering everything from vehicles to equipment to offices and more. Business account holders have access to volume pricing, local account representatives, broad product selections, and recycling services.

With over 700 stores nationwide, Batteries Plus not only offers consumers unmatched products and services, but businesses as well. This includes powering equipment, fleets, fire and security systems, tools, to cell phones, key fobs, laptops and more. For more information on Batteries Plus Business's capabilities, visit www.batteriesplusbusiness.com.

