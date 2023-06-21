LIGHTS, CAMERA, PIÑA COLADA - MALIBU'S FAME-DRIVING REMIX OF 'ESCAPE' DROPS

As the go-to brand for Piña Coladas1, Malibu is breathing new life into the feel-good favorite "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)" & giving away $100,0002 to Piña Colada enthusiasts

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today on the official start of summer, Malibu debuts a modern remix of the karaoke crowd pleaser, "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)" with pop music and social media sensation, Jax, to introduce summer as a state of mind.

"We're celebrating Malibu's status as the go-to brand for Piña Coladas1 by spotlighting the iconic cocktail's ability to unlock carefree confidence and inspire our consumers to Do Whatever Tastes Good," said Matt Foley, Vice President of Marketing, Malibu. "We hope to further establish the Piña Colada in culture, making it symbolic of a lifestyle not just during the summer, but one that goes beyond that with this feel-good favorite song that you can enjoy anytime, anywhere."

Malibu's collaboration with Jax re-captures the 1979 classic's summer spirit, originally made famous by Rupert Holmes, while reimagining the song for a modern audience. Jax's unequivocal sound comes to life both sonically and visually with a music video directed by the acclaimed Drew Kirsch, renowned for his star-studded collaborations, which was conceptualized and created by Wieden+Kennedy London. Blending '70s and '80s nostalgia against the backdrop of a Piña Colada-themed celebration, the film embodies the essence of what it means to Escape while still embracing the summer mindset that's all about carefree fun, sunny optimism and doing what you truly love. Complete with synchronized swimmers, vibrant fashion, celebrity cameos and guests embodying Malibu's signature free-spirited attitude, the bright and colorful aesthetic creates a space to unplug and live in the moment.

"Just like that first sip of Malibu, there's something special about The Piña Colada Song that you hear and are transported from any moment to one that exudes summertime fun," said Jax. "This widely popular tune that I had the opportunity to remix is the essence of summer vibes and perfect backdrop for any drinking occasion with Malibu."

With the spotlight on Piña Coladas, Malibu is transcending the famous cocktail into music, as well as fashion. Teaming up with resort wear brand Kenny Flowers, the brands will drop a limited-edition Escape-wear Collection on National Piña Colada Day this July 10.

Malibu is once again inspiring people everywhere to Do Whatever Tastes Good, further living its global brand positioning. Recognized as the #13 spirit associated with summer, Malibu is on a mission to reintroduce summer from a season to a mindset and will continue to offer exciting and delicious products to extend its carefree, summertime vibes.

If you like Piña Coladas, join the celebration and enter for a chance to win a $15 Venmo as part of Malibu's pledge to give away a total of $100,000 to Piña Colada enthusiasts. To learn more, visit malibudrinks.com and follow @malibrumus #MalibuPinaColada.

Malibu® Piña Colada

1 Part Malibu

1 ½ Parts Pineapple Juice

½ Parts Coconut Cream

Fill a shaker with ice cubes. Add ingredients. Shake. Strain into glass!

1: Source: Global Organic Search data

2: Individuals can win up to a $15 Venmo as part of the collective $100,000 total giveaway. Sweepstakes Rules: No purchase necessary. Must be 21+ legal resident of (50) U.S. or D.C. Ends 9/4/2023. See official rules at www.malibudrinks.com/en-us/Pina-Colada-Song. Odds of winning based upon number eligible entries received. No alcoholic beverage is part of any prize award. Void wherever prohibited. Sponsor: Pernod Ricard USA, 250 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10177.

3: Source: Prime Report CY21

